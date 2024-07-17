Giants, Jets Joint Practice Date Set
The New York Giants and New York Jets will hold a joint practice on Wednesday, August 21, at the Jets’ Florham Park, New Jersey headquarters.
The joint practice will take place a few days before the two teams meet for the Week 3 preseason finale at MetLife Stadium, in which the Jets will be the home team and the Giants will be the visitors.
The Giants and Jets were supposed to hold a joint practice last summer, but those plans were scrapped, presumably because the two teams were set to face each other in the regular season.
At the time, Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed hope that the logistics could be worked out so that the two teams could practice together.
The Giants' joint practice with the Jets is the second one they will have this summer. They will also host the Detroit Lions for a pair of joint practices on August 5-6 at the Giants’ Quest Diagnostics Training Center headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The Giants will then host the Lions, against whom they held a joint practice last year in Allen Park, Michigan, for the 2024 preseason opener on Thursday, August 8. Both of those practices are scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 12 noon each day.
Both joint practices against the Lions are open to the public who hold a free admissions ticket. No details were immediately available about the availability of the Giants-Jets practice and if it will be open to the public.