New York Giants Injury Update: A Growing List
The New York Giants returned to the practice field Tuesday with a growing injury list.
Linebackers Micah McFadden (hip/groin), Matthew Adams (groin), and Dyonte Johnson (ankle), safety Gervarrius Owens (knee), receiver Gunner Olszewski 9goin), and tight end Lawrence Cager (groin) are week-to-week and will not take part on any on-field activity for the Giants this week.
Guard Jon Runyan, Jr (shoulder), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (quad), and cornerback David Long Jr (unknown), were held out of Tuesday’s practice but are getting close to a return, Daboll said.
Quarterback Drew Lock (oblique), running back Dant Miller (hamstring), and cornerback Andru Phillips (ankle), were limited in Tuesday’s practice.
Offensive linemen John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Evan Neal (ankle) had their workloads increased as they continued their respective ramp-ups.
Daboll remained mum on his personnel deployment plans for Saturday's preseason finale against the Jets.
In other news, the Giants waived/injured receiver Dennis Houston and signed safety Clayton Isbell, who played his college ball at Coastal Carolina. Isbell, 6-2 and 220 pounds, was initially signed as an undrafted free agent this spring by the Carolina Panthers. He was waived on July 26.
During his college career, which also included stints with Illinois State and Utah, Isbell earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors (2023) and second-team All-MVFC honors (2021)