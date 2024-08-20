Giants Country

New York Giants Injury Update: A Growing List

You know you’re approaching the end of training camp when the injury list swells.

Patricia Traina

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Giants returned to the practice field Tuesday with a growing injury list.

Linebackers Micah McFadden (hip/groin), Matthew Adams (groin), and Dyonte Johnson (ankle), safety Gervarrius Owens (knee), receiver Gunner Olszewski 9goin), and tight end Lawrence Cager (groin) are week-to-week and will not take part on any on-field activity for the Giants this week.

Guard Jon Runyan, Jr (shoulder), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (quad), and cornerback David Long Jr (unknown), were held out of Tuesday’s practice but are getting close to a return, Daboll said.

Quarterback Drew Lock (oblique), running back Dant Miller (hamstring), and cornerback Andru Phillips (ankle), were limited in Tuesday’s practice. 

Offensive linemen John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Evan Neal (ankle) had their workloads increased as they continued their respective ramp-ups.

Daboll remained mum on his personnel deployment plans for Saturday's preseason finale against the Jets. 

In other news, the Giants waived/injured receiver Dennis Houston and signed safety Clayton Isbell, who played his college ball at Coastal Carolina. Isbell, 6-2 and 220 pounds, was initially signed as an undrafted free agent this spring by the Carolina Panthers. He was waived on July 26.

During his college career, which also included stints with Illinois State and Utah, Isbell earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors (2023) and second-team All-MVFC honors (2021)

Published
Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/Training Camp