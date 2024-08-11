Giants OT Evan Neal Activated from PUP, Plus More Injury Updates
New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal, who began training camp on the PUP list after being believed to have suffered a setback in his rehab during the spring that caused the team to shut him down for the rest of OTAs and the mandatory minicamp, was activated off the PUP list by the team on Sunday.
Neal, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft, has struggled with staying healthy most of his first two seasons in the league. He’s also had struggles with finding consistency in his technique, an issue that saw him yield 52 quarterback pressures in his rookie campaign.
Last season, Neal, in seven games played, allowed 29 pressures in 309 pass-blocking snaps, and his technique and injury issues were again a factor in his showing.
Head coach Brian Daboll said that Neal will start with individuals as he ramps up toward full reps. Even still, it would be hard to envision Neal getting his starting job back at right tackle, given that the team has moved Jermaine Eluemunor to that spot during Neal’s absence and has signed Greg Van Roten to presumably play left guard, the spot Eluemunor was originally supposed to play.
Neal, at best right now, and barring injury, will likely compete with Joshua Ezeudu for the swing tackle role.
In other injury news, quarterback Drew Lock (hip/oblique) is unlikely to practice or play this week. However, the Giants aren’t expected to sign another quarterback, which can be viewed as a good sign.
Instead, tight end Tyree Jackson, who was a college quarterback at Buffalo, will serve as the emergency quarterback this weekend when the Giants play the Houston Texans in the second of three preseason games on their schedule.
Jackson will be behind starter Daniel Jones, who will play against Houston, and Tomym DeVito, who, during Lco’s absence, moves up to the No. 2 quarterback spot on the depth chart.
In more good news on the injury front, center John Michael Schmitz, who has missed a week and a half with a shoulder issue, returned to practice Sunday. Schmitz will begin as limited and work his way back into the fold.
Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo told reporters before practice that the expectation was for Schmitz to be ready by Week 1.
Tight ends Lawrence Cager (hamstring) and Jack Stoll (concussion), as well as outside linebacker Tomon Fox, all returned from their respective injuries.
However, receiver Dennis Houston (wrist), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (quad), linebacker Dyonte Johnson (ankle), and safety Gervarrius Owens (knee) will all be held out of practice due to their respective injuries. Flott, according to defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, will be held out of practice this week.