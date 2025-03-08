Giants Re-sign OLB Tomon Fox | News Briefs
MAR. 7. GIANTS RE-SIGN OLB TOMON FOX. The New York Giants have re-signed outside linebacker Tomon Fox, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.
Fox signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of North Carolina. He’s appeared in 28 games for the Giants, with one start in his three seasons with the team, and has 39 career tackles (23 solo), five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and two sacks in his NFL career.
Fox did not make the team out of training camp this past year, but he was signed to the practice squad. He spent most of his 2024 season bouncing back and forth between the two.
He suited up for 11 games and played a physical, contain-heavy outside linebacker rotation role to the letter. He played like a block-absorbing nose tackle who held his edge while leaning on heavy hands and a powerful lower body to survive.
Despite limited athleticism and foot speed, he finished the 2024 campaign with 14 tackles and 1.0 sacks. With Azeez Ojualri not likely to be re-signed, Fox gives the team depth at the outside linebacker.
MAR. 6. GIANTS RE-SIGN QB TOMMY DEVITO. In perhaps the least surprising news of the roster-building season, the New York Giants are re-signing quarterback Tommy DeVito ahead of the start of the free agency negotiating window that starts on Monday.
DeVito, who is an exclusive rights free agent, was expected to re-sign based on several statements made by general manager Joe Schoen since the start of the off-season. DeVito will serve as a sort of bridge quarterback for the team in that he will have the most familiarity with the team’s offensive system, and he has two seasons’ worth of experience.
Devito, from Cedar Grove, New Jersey, has appeared in 12 games with eight starts, six as a rookie and two last year. Since signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2023, DeVito has gone 3-5 as a starter and has completed 65.3% of his pass attempts for 1,358 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also thrown only three interceptions in 222 pass attempts.
DeVito also has 227 career rushing yards on 44 carries with one touchdown and eight first downs gained as a rusher.
The Giants are still expected to sign a veteran quarterback who could be the team’s starter for the upcoming 2025 season. They are also believed to be planning to draft a quarterback next month and could strongly consider trading up to do so.
DeVito is the second Giants player from last season to re-sign with the club, joining long-snapper Casey Kreiter, whose re-signing was announced on Wednesday.
MAR. 5. GIANTS RE-SIGN LONG SNAPPER CASEY KREITER. The New York Giants have re-signed long snapper Casey Kreiter, who returns to the team for a sixth season.
Kreiter is a two-time team captain (2022 and 2024) who has not missed a game since joining the Giants.
He is coming off his best season last year, recording five special teams tackles (three solos). Those five total tackles mark a career-high for Kreiter, who, in five seasons with the Giants, has 11 special teams tackles (eight solo).
Kreiter has played in 140 career games at the NFL level and has made 16 tackles.
Kreiter joined the Giants as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and has since been on one-year deals with the team. Before joining the Giants, he was with the Broncos, where he earned his lone Pro Bowl berth in 2018.