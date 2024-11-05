Giants Release CB Nick McCloud in Surprising Move
The New York Giants, whose depth at cornerback is razor thin right now due to the struggles by the unit, have released cornerback Nick McCloud, who was also a key special teams member.
McCloud has appeared in 170 defensive snaps this season over six games, five of which he started either outside or in the slot. He recorded 12 tackles and allowed nine of 11 pass targets against him to be completed for 170 yards, 37 after the catch, and one touchdown for a 149.1 coverage rating.
McCloud, whom the Giants retained this year on a one-year, $2.985 million restricted free agent tender, had a chance to wrestle away the starting cornerback job currently held by Cor’Dale Flott during training camp but was unable to do so.
McCloud played his college ball for Notre Dame. He went undrafted in 2021, initially signing with the Bills’ practice squad following the 2021 draft. He also had a stop with the Bengals during his rookie campaign before returning to Buffalo in the 2022 offseason.
He was awarded to the Giants off waivers on August 31, 2022. His versatility made him an invaluable member of the defensive backfield. McCloud also served as a punt gunner on special teams. His best season was 2023 when he recorded six tackles, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.
The year prior, McCloud recorded four special teams tackles and had a block.
The Giants reportedly wanted to get McCloud back on a lower one-year salary, but he refused. By releasing him now, the Giants, who per Over the Cap have $1.166 million in cap space (last in the league), will save $1.404 million.