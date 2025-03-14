Giants Sign Jeremiah Ledbetter for More D-line Depth
The New York Giants continued to add to their trenches on Friday, signing veteran defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter to a one-year, $1.775 million deal that could top over $2 million with incentives.
Ledbetter began his career as a sixth-round (No. 205) draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2017 after spending the last two years of his college career at Arkansas.
He was with the Lions for one season before moving on to the Bucs for the 2018-2020 seasons, Ledbetter being a part of the Bucs’s Super Bowl LV championship team.
In 2021 he was briefly with the Cardinals before landing with the Jaguars for that season through last year.
Ledbetter, 6-foot-3 and 299 pounds, has appeared in 53 regular-season games with five starts, 32 of those games coming over the last two seasons with the Jaguars. He has 80 career tackles (36 solors), 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and 3.5 sacks.
Ledbetter was also a regular special teams contributor for the Jags the last two seasons, playing in 15% and 18% of their specialty teams snaps in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
According to his PFF scouting report, Ledbetter played 3-technique and edge, and his best fit is that of a base end who kicks inside in the nickel. His signing is clearly to shore up the defensive line depth.