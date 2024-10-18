Giants Sign Offensive Tackle from 49ers Practice Squad
The New York Giants signed offensive tackle Chris Hubbard from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.
Hubbard will take the roster spot that opened when the Giants placed left tackle Andrew Thomas on injured reserve earlier this week following his season-ending foot injury.
Hubbard, 6-4 and 295 pounds, played college ball at UAB. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers in 2013 and spent five seasons with them. He made his first start at right tackle for the Steelers in 2017 in place of injured Marcus Gilbert.
In March 2018, Hubbard signed a five-year, $37.5 million contract to become the team’s starting right tackle. While at Cleveland, Hubbard lost his starting job to Jack Conklin. He also dealt with Covid in 2020 and a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve late in the 2020 season.
Last year, he signed with the Titans to be their starting right tackle but landed on injured reserve with a biceps injury after nine games. In 2024, he signed with the 49ers but did not make their 53-man roster and instead landed on their practice squad, where he remained until the Giants came calling.
Hubbard has appeared in 94 games with 58 starts and can play left and right tackle. Per Pro Football Focus, he has allowed 151 pressures in 2,436 career pass-blocking snaps, a 96.2 pass-blocking efficiency rating.
The Giants needed additional depth on the offensive line at tackle, given that Evan Neal, who would be the next man up if Jermaine Eluemunor could not play on the right side, has primarily trained at right tackle.
Hubbard will likely need to get up to speed after arriving in East Rutherford on Friday, but he will eventually be the team’s swing tackle.