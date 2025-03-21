Giants Sign WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey | News Briefs
MAR. 21. GIANTS SIGN WR LIL’JORDAN HUMPHREY. While Giants Nation waits for word of a veteran quarterback signing, the team continues to add free agents during this second wave of the annual veteran signing market.
The latest signing is wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who entered the NFL with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. Humphrey spent three seasons with New Orleans before moving to the Patriots in 2022. He was most recently with the Broncos, where he spent two seasons.
The 6-foot-4 Humphrey has played in 58 regular-season games, with 23 starts and three post-season appearances, most recently with Denver this past season.
The 26-year-old has caught 62 out of 92 pass targets for 770 yards (12.4 average) and 7 touchdowns. He has played every game over the last two seasons and posted his best single-season figures in receptions (31) and receiving yardage (293) last year with Denver.
MAR. 18. GIANTS AGREE TO TERMS WITH OLB VICTOR DIMUKEJE. The New York Giants have agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals linebacker/special teams player Victor Dimukeje pending the outcome of a physical.
Dimukeje, 6-foot-2 and 262 pounds, played his college ball at Duke. He initially entered the NFL as a sixth-round draf pick in 2021. During his tenure with Arizona, Dimukeje appeared in 55 games with eight starts. He currently has 67 tackles and four sacks, the sacks all gathered in 2023).
During his rookie season, Dimukeje was primarily a special teams player for the Cardinals. He has continued his contributions to special teams, where 17 of total tackles (eight solo) have come playing on special teams.
MAR. 14. GIANTS LOSE LB PATRICK JOHNSON TO EAGLES. Linebacker/special teams player Patrick Johnson, an unrestricted free agent, is returning to the team where his NFL career began.
Johnson, who spent last season with the New York Giants, who were awarded his contract off waivers, is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the seventh round of the 2021 draft.
Johnson, who was supposed to boost the Giants' special teams unit, never made a play on specials in his 12-game tenure with the Giants, which ended when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-December.
Johnson’s best plays as a Giant came as a rotational outside linebacker when he rushed the passer and showed good body lean and a good feel for attacking the tackle’s outside shoulder.
He finished the 2024 season with four tackles, none of the impact variety. With the Giants adding Chris Board and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to the roster via free agency, it was clear Johnson wouldn’t be offered another contract in New York.
MAR. 14. GIANTS ADD MORE SPECIAL TEAMS, DEFENSIVE DEPTH. While Big Blue Nation waits for word on the New York Giants' success in signing a veteran quarterback, the Giants continued to add depth to their squad after agreeing to terms with linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.
Flannigan-Fowles entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers out of Arizona. The 49ers released the 6-foot-2, 223-pounder on February 18 as part of a cap savings move.
Flannigan-Fowles has appeared in 73 NFL regular-season games, with seven starts, and has 96 tackles (54 solo), six tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception. The interception came in 2024, a season in which he started a career-high three games.
Flannigan-Fowles’s bread-and-butter is special teams. He’s posted 24 solo special teams tackles and 21 assists and has a forced fumble as part of his stats. He’s also finished second on the 49ers in special teams tackles three times during his career, in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
MAR. 13. GIANTS REPORTEDLY MET WITH QB JOE FLACCO. While the New York Giants and the rest of the NFL await a puff of white smoke to emerge from wherever quarterback Aaron Rodgers is these days regarding his choice of next team, the Giants aren’t letting grass grow under their feet.
In addition to meeting with free agent Russell Wilson on Friday, the Giants hosted a visit on Thursday with 40-year-old Joe Flacco, whose backup quarterback position with the Indianapolis Colts was eliminated following the Colts signing of former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones this week.
Flacco, like Matthew Stafford, Rodgers, and Wilson, has a Super Bowl appearance and title to his name, a trait that the Giants seem to want in a potential mentor for whoever they’re planning to add in the draft at quarterback.
Flacco appeared in eight games with six starts for the Colts last season, while Anthony Richardson sat on the bench decompressing.
Flacco, a 2008 first-round pick by the Ravens, has played 17 years in the league. Although his lack of mobility wouldn’t make him the ideal fit for the type of offense the Giants want to run, the Giants’ options are running out, as too appears to be their willingness to wait for Rodgers to make a decision.
MAR. 13. SEVERAL GIANTS QUALIFY FOR PERFORMANCE-BASED PAY INCREASES. Several members of the New York Giants who were called upon to do extra duty last season are the benefactors of the league’s performance-based pay system, which rewards players who typically have lower salaries but end up with way more playing time with additional financial compensation.
The Giants didn’t place any players in the top 25 league-wide, but among those who benefitted from the program include center John Michael Schmitz ($624,000), safety Dane Belton ($587,000), inside linebacker Micah McFadden ($585,000), inside linebacker Darius Muasau ($558,000), tight end Theo Johnson ($554,000), running back Tyrone Tracy ($541,000), cornerback Cor'Dale Flott ($487,000), safety Tyler Nubin ($485,000), cornerback Dru Phillips ($438,000) and tight end Daniel Bellinger ($410,000).
MAR 12. GIANTS TENDER ERFA LB DYONTAE JOHNSON. The New York Giants have tendered linebacker Dyontae Johnson, an exclusive rights free agent, ensuring the young linebacker gets another season.
Johnson joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo following the 2023 draft. He spent that season on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster out of training camp.
The following year, Johnson, playing in a new scheme as brought in by defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, seemed to be a better fit for the position requirements.
Johnson appeared in 24 preseason snaps and registered three pressures (including a sack) and three tackles in his lone preseason appearance before suffering what would be a months-long ankle injury.
After a stint on injured reserve, he was finally activated and appeared in the Giants’ Week 18 game against the Eagles.
He registered nine tackles in that game and one pressure, offering a glimpse of what he can do with more snaps as a potential depth player at the linebacker spot.
MAR. 11. FORMER GIANTS QB DANIEL JONES PICKS NEW TEAM. Daniel Jones, the New York Giants’ starting quarterback from 2019 until Week 10 of last season, has a new place he’ll call his NFL home in 2025.
Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, has agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year, fully guaranteed deal worth a reported $13.15 million, which can grow to $17.7 million if he reaches incentives.
He chose the Colts over a return with the Minnesota Vikings, with whom he signed last year after securing his release from the Giants.
But with the Vikings having chosen J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the draft last year (No. 10 overall), Jones likely didn’t want to return to Minnesota as a placeholder until McCarthy, clearly the Vikings’ desired long-term answer, was ready to play once cleared from the knee surgery he had before the start of last season, which caused him to miss all of his rookie campaign.
Jones will compete with Colts incumbent Anthony Richardson, also a first-round draft pick (No. 4 overall in 2023), for the starting job.
Since being drafted, Richardson has had some ups and downs, completing just 50.6% of his pass attempts with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Richardson has also missed time due to assorted injuries and was benched last year by the coaching staff so he could catch his breath and work through some of his struggles.
If Jones can win the starting job in Indianapolis and build a strong enough season, he can potentially set himself up for a nice payday when he hits the market in 2026.
MAR. 7. GIANTS RE-SIGN OLB TOMON FOX. The New York Giants have re-signed outside linebacker Tomon Fox, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.
Fox signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of North Carolina. He’s appeared in 28 games for the Giants, with one start in his three seasons with the team, and has 39 career tackles (23 solo), five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and two sacks in his NFL career.
Fox did not make the team out of training camp this past year, but he was signed to the practice squad. He spent most of his 2024 season bouncing back and forth between the two.
He suited up for 11 games and played a physical, contain-heavy outside linebacker rotation role to the letter. He played like a block-absorbing nose tackle who held his edge while leaning on heavy hands and a powerful lower body to survive.
Despite limited athleticism and foot speed, he finished the 2024 campaign with 14 tackles and 1.0 sacks. With Azeez Ojualri not likely to be re-signed, Fox gives the team depth at the outside linebacker.
MAR. 6. GIANTS RE-SIGN QB TOMMY DEVITO. In perhaps the least surprising news of the roster-building season, the New York Giants are re-signing quarterback Tommy DeVito ahead of the start of the free agency negotiating window that starts on Monday.
DeVito, who is an exclusive rights free agent, was expected to re-sign based on several statements made by general manager Joe Schoen since the start of the off-season. DeVito will serve as a sort of bridge quarterback for the team in that he will have the most familiarity with the team’s offensive system, and he has two seasons’ worth of experience.
Devito, from Cedar Grove, New Jersey, has appeared in 12 games with eight starts, six as a rookie and two last year. Since signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2023, DeVito has gone 3-5 as a starter and has completed 65.3% of his pass attempts for 1,358 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also thrown only three interceptions in 222 pass attempts.
DeVito also has 227 career rushing yards on 44 carries with one touchdown and eight first downs gained as a rusher.
The Giants are still expected to sign a veteran quarterback who could be the team’s starter for the upcoming 2025 season. They are also believed to be planning to draft a quarterback next month and could strongly consider trading up to do so.
DeVito is the second Giants player from last season to re-sign with the club, joining long-snapper Casey Kreiter, whose re-signing was announced on Wednesday.
MAR. 5. GIANTS RE-SIGN LONG SNAPPER CASEY KREITER. The New York Giants have re-signed long snapper Casey Kreiter, who returns to the team for a sixth season.
Kreiter is a two-time team captain (2022 and 2024) who has not missed a game since joining the Giants.
He is coming off his best season last year, recording five special teams tackles (three solos). Those five total tackles mark a career-high for Kreiter, who, in five seasons with the Giants, has 11 special teams tackles (eight solo).
Kreiter has played in 140 career games at the NFL level and has made 16 tackles.
Kreiter joined the Giants as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and has since been on one-year deals with the team. Before joining the Giants, he was with the Broncos, where he earned his lone Pro Bowl berth in 2018.