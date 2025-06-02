Giants Third-Round Draft Pick Darius Alexander Inks Rookie Deal | News Briefs
JUNE 2. GIANTS THIRD-ROUND DRAFT PICK DARIUS ALEXANDER INKS ROOKIE DEAL. New York Giants rookie defensive lineman Darius Alexander has signed his rookie contract after the team concluded its fourth OTA on Monday, the team announced.
Alexander, 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds out of the University of Toledo was the first pick in the third round of this year’s draft, No. 65 overall. According to Over the Cap, Alexander’s deal is for our years and is estimated to be worth $6.762 million, which includes a $1.557 million signing bonus.
Alexander, who will compete for a starting spot on the Giants defensive line alongside all-world nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, will count for $1.229 million against this year’s cap. This figure includes a base salary of $840,000.
Alexander’s remaining cap hits are $1.536 million (2026), $1.844 million (2027), and $2.151 million (2028).
Alexander becomes the sixth member of the Giants’ seven-man draft class to sign. Running back Cam Skattebo, the team’s fourth-round pick, remains the only one unsigned.
More 2025 New York Giants News Briefs
