Giants Waive/Injured DL Ryder Anderson; Make Other Roster Moves
The New York Giants have waived/injured defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, who had received first-team defensive reps this summer.
Anderson signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana following the 2022 draft. He spent most of his rookie season on the Giants practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster out of training camp, receiving standard practice squad elevations for Weeks 6 and 7 that year. He was promoted to the active roster on December 16 and finished the season on the 53-man roster.
Last year, Anderson again came up short in his quest to make the Giants’ 53-man roster. He signed with the practice squad where he remained all season, signing a reserve/futures contract with the team the day after the 2023 season ended.
Anderson appeared in seven games with the Giants, recording eight tackles (four solo) and two sacks, showing some hints of being a pass rushing specialist.
He was competing for a spot on the Giants defensive line this summer and was thought to have an inside track for a spot but his hamstring injury that he suffered in the Giants’ 28-10 loss to the Houston Texans Saturday was apparently one that will keep him sidelined for a while, thus necessitating the clearance of a roster spot.
The Giants also placed offensive tackle Yodney Cajuste placed on injured reserve. Cajuste, a third round pick by the New England Patriots in 2019 out of West Virginia, joined the Giants practice squad in 2023 after a brief stint with the Jets. He suffered a foot injury in Saturday’s game.
To fill the two vacant roster spots, the Giants, who thanks to injuries are thin on the defensive side of the ball, signed defensive tackle Kyler Baugh and linebacker Trey Kiser.
Baugh, 6-2 and 305 pounds, played his college ball at Minnesota for the Golden Gophers, with whom he enrolled in 2022 after three seasons at Houston Baptist. Baugh originally signed with the NEw Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent after this year's draft, but was waived on August 14.
Kiser, 6-0 and 224 pounds, played his college ball at South Alabama from 2021-2023. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent after this year’s draft.
He was waived by the Jaguars on July 30 and will provide some depth at a spot where Dyonte Johnson and Micah McFadden are currently nursing injuries.