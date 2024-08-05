Giants Country

Giants Waive RB Jashaun Corbin/Injured; Add CB Christian Holmes

Corbin was a longshot to make the Giants roster.

Patricia Traina

Aug 18, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin (25) runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Aug 18, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin (25) runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Giants waived running back Jashaun Corbin on Monday to make room for the addition of cornerback Christian Holmes, who was claimed off waivers from the Commanders.

Corbin, who had been working with trainers on the side, was suddenly sent inside the team’s headquarters about midway through their joint practice Monday with the Detroit Lions. He had been a longshot to make the 53-man roster anyway, with Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy, Jr., Eric Gray, Dante Miller, and Jacob Saylors in front of him.

Christian Holmes, New York Giants
Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes (34) runs onto the field before the start of the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Corbin, 5-11 and 203 pounds, appeared in six games for the Giants last season. He had three receptions for 12 yards and only one rushing attempt for one yard. He signed with the team in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State.

Holmes was a seventh-round pick by the Commanders in 2022 out of Oklahoma State. The 6-1 and 205-pound Holmes has appeared in 30 games with two starts and has 20 tackles (11 solos) and one pass breakup throughout his pro career.

Published
Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/Transactions