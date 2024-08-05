Giants Waive RB Jashaun Corbin/Injured; Add CB Christian Holmes
The New York Giants waived running back Jashaun Corbin on Monday to make room for the addition of cornerback Christian Holmes, who was claimed off waivers from the Commanders.
Corbin, who had been working with trainers on the side, was suddenly sent inside the team’s headquarters about midway through their joint practice Monday with the Detroit Lions. He had been a longshot to make the 53-man roster anyway, with Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy, Jr., Eric Gray, Dante Miller, and Jacob Saylors in front of him.
Corbin, 5-11 and 203 pounds, appeared in six games for the Giants last season. He had three receptions for 12 yards and only one rushing attempt for one yard. He signed with the team in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State.
Holmes was a seventh-round pick by the Commanders in 2022 out of Oklahoma State. The 6-1 and 205-pound Holmes has appeared in 30 games with two starts and has 20 tackles (11 solos) and one pass breakup throughout his pro career.