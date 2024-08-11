Giants Waive Running Back Jacob Saylors
The New York Giants have waived running back Jacob Saylors. Saylors spent this past spring with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL, in which he logged 94 rushing attempts for 460 yards (second in the UFL) and five touchdowns (second in the league).
The 24-year-old Saylors, who earned All-UFL honors this season, took part in the Giants’ preseason opener against the Detroit Lions last week but didn’t get any carries or pass targets, his contributions limited to special teams.
With the four Giants running backs–Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy, Jr, Eric Gray and Dante Miller–ahead of him on the depth chart emerging as the stars of the show, the Giants obviously felt comfortable with letting Saylors go early.
With the move, the Giants now have an opening on their 90-man roster. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Sunday morning that there were no plans to sign another quarterback at the moment, but we’ll see if things change overnight.