New York Giants 2024 53-man Roster Transaction Tracker
The New York Giants have begun cutting their 90-man training camp roster to an inital 53-man roster. Be sure to keep it here over the next 48 hours for updates on the roster moves, which we will continue to track as the moves are made.
RB Joshua Kelley: Kelley, a fourth-round selection of the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 NFL draft who appeared in 54 games with four starts, was signed on August 15 to provide depth when, at the time, both Tyrone Tracy Jr and Dante Miller were dealing with injuries with the team, including four starts.
RB Lorenzo Lingard: Like Kelley, Lingaurd was signed a couple of weeks ago. He had previously been with the Jaguars until August 4.
WR John Jiles: Jiles was among the undrafted free agents signed after the 2024 draft. The 6-2, 219-pound Jiles played his college ball at Division II University of West Florida. Jiles finished with two receptions for 41 yards this summer.
WR Ayir Asante: Asante had one pass target thrown his way but did not catch the ball. He worked more so as a kickoff returner, where he had two returns for 71 yards, and as a punt returner, where he had two returns for 13 yards and two fair catches.
OL Marcus McKethan: McKethan is among the high-profile players to not make the initial 53-man roster, as he was a fifth-round draft pick out of North Carolina in the 2022 NFL draft.
DL Kyler Baugh: Baugh was added to the roster when the Giants placed Ryder Anderson on IR. He initially signed with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted in April. He only appeared in ten snaps for the Saints, those coming in their first preseason game, before being waived.
LB Trey Kiser: Kiser was signed on August 20. He was previously with the Jaguars.
CB Breon Borders: Borders was signed on July 28 after the Giants waived quarterback Nathan Rourke. Borders, 6-0 and 189 pounds, played in 32 regular-season games with six starts for Jacksonville, Washington, Tennessee, Arizona, and Chicago from 2018-2022. He also played in a postseason game for Buffalo in 2017. Borders had been wit the Patriots before becoming available to the Giants.
CB Christian Holmes: Holmes was claimed off waivers by the Washington Commanders on August 5. He filled the roster spot that opened when the Giants waived/injured running back Jashaun Corbin.
S Clayton Isbell: Isbell was signed in the same batch of players that included Kiser and Baugh. He initially signed with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted this year, having played his college ball at Illinois State for three seasons before finishing at Utah.
Waived/Injured
IDL Timmy Horne: Horne was injured on the first play from scrimmage in the preseason finale against the Jets. Daboll confirmed that Horne suffered a torn Achilles on that play.