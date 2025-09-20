NY Giants’ Add Special Teams Help to Roster in Series of Moves
The New York Giants made a series of roster moves on Saturday aimed at bolstering their special teams unit.
The Giants waived receiver/returner Xavier Gipson, whom they were awarded off waivers from the Jets last week, and signed outside linebacker Tomon Fox from the practice squad.
Fox was added to provide a big body on special teams with the Giants going into this game missing linebackers Darius Muasau (concussion, ruled out) and, it would appear, Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles (calf, listed as doubtful).
Gipson is expected to be added back to the practice squad after Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.
New York also elevated defensive lineman Elijah Garcia and linebacker Neville Hewitt from the practice squad.
This is Garcia’s third elevation, as the Giants listed defensive lineman Chaucney Golston (ankle) as questionable and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) as doubtful for Sunday's game.
This is the last time the Giants can use a standard elevation on Garcia without subjecting him to waivers. If the Giants’ defensive line depth doesn’t improve healthwise, the Giants would have to sign Garcia to the 53-man roster to carry him moving forward.
Hewitt, like Fox, will give the Giants some added big bodies on special teams.
The decision to waive Gipson could bode well for punt returner Gunner Olszewski (back), who was listed as questionable on Friday after not being able to practice following two days of limited participation.
If Olszewski can’t return punts, receiver Wan’DAle Robinson is listed as the backup at that spot. Robinson is also listed as the backup kickoff returner, but there the Giants could turn to either running back Devin Singletary or Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
The Giants host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in their 2025 home opener at MetLife Stadium.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.