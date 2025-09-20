Giants Country

NY Giants’ Add Special Teams Help to Roster in Series of Moves

The Giants made several moves on Saturday to add depth on special teams for their Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox (has been signed from the Giants' practice squad.
The New York Giants made a series of roster moves on Saturday aimed at bolstering their special teams unit.

The Giants waived receiver/returner Xavier Gipson, whom they were awarded off waivers from the Jets last week, and signed outside linebacker Tomon Fox from the practice squad. 

Fox was added to provide a big body on special teams with the Giants going into this game missing linebackers Darius Muasau (concussion, ruled out) and, it would appear, Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles (calf, listed as doubtful).

Gipson is expected to be added back to the practice squad after Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

New York also elevated defensive lineman Elijah Garcia and linebacker Neville Hewitt from the practice squad.

This is Garcia’s third elevation, as the Giants listed defensive lineman Chaucney Golston (ankle) as questionable and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) as doubtful for Sunday's game.

This is the last time the Giants can use a standard elevation on Garcia without subjecting him to waivers. If the Giants’ defensive line depth doesn’t improve healthwise, the Giants would have to sign Garcia to the 53-man roster to carry him moving forward.

Hewitt, like Fox, will give the Giants some added big bodies on special teams. 

The decision to waive Gipson could bode well for punt returner Gunner Olszewski (back), who was listed as questionable on Friday after not being able to practice following two days of limited participation.

If Olszewski can’t return punts, receiver Wan’DAle Robinson is listed as the backup at that spot. Robinson is also listed as the backup kickoff returner, but there the Giants could turn to either running back Devin Singletary or Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

The Giants host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in their 2025 home opener at MetLife Stadium.

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

