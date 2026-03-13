Giants Add Former Dolphins Safety Elijah Campbell

The New York Giants continued their busy week of free agency acquisitions by adding yet another member to their defensive secondary: defensive back Elijah Campbell.

Campbell, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 after completing his college career at Northern Iowa. After failing to make the roster, he joined the Alliance of American Football (AAF) and played for the Birmingham Iron in 2019.

After the AAF folded, Campbell then went to the DC Defenders of the XFL, who drafted him fourth overall in 2020. He appeared in just four games with the Defenders, as the XFL also suspended its operations.

In 2020, Campbell was signed to the Jets' practice squad and went on to appear in three games. After failing to make the Jets roster the following summer, Campbell was claimed off waivers by Miami, where he’s been since.

Last year, Campbell landed on injured reserve in December 2025 with an ankle injury.

In six total NFL seasons, Campbell has appeared in 68 games with three starts. He has 45 career tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, three interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Campbell has been more of a special teams contributor in his career, having logged across all of the various subunits. Of his 45 career NFL tackles, 20 have come on special teams, five of which he recorded last season prior to his injury.

In 2023, Campbell finished second on the Dolphins in special teams tackles with six (four solo). He also recorded a fumble recovery that season.

The Giants have put a heavy emphasis on revamping their special teams units under new special teams coordinator Chris Horton, whose Ravens special teams routinely finished in the Top-10 league wide.

The Giants will have a completely new kicking battery once the 2026 season opens, after signing former Ravens punter Jordan Stout to replace the since-released Jamie Gillan.

Additionally, New York is set to hold a kicking competition between former Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders, who missed last season with a hip injury, and first-year player Ben Sauls.

And the Giants will, for the first time since 2020, need a new long snapper after losing Casey Kreiter to the Arizona Cardinals.