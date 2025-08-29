NY Giants Add Three Players to Their Practice Squad
The New York Giants, according to the NFL transaction wire, added three more players to their practice squad on Thursday: linebacker Swayze Bozeman, tight end Qadir Ismail, and defensive back Patrick McMorris.
Swayze Bozeman
Bozeman, 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, played his college ball at Southern Miss after transferring from Copiah-Lincoln, where he spent the first two seasons of his college career.
At Southern Miss, he recorded 168 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in 32 games played.
He signed with the Chiefs in 2024 as an undrafted free agent, where he spent the majority of the season on the practice squad. He made one appearance with the Chiefs, which was being in Week 14 of a game against the Chargers.
This past summer, Bozeman, who converted from safety to linebacker during his time at Copiah-Lincoln, was with the Bears’ training camp. After being waived on August 26, he now lands with the Giants.
Qadir Ismail
Tight end Qadir Ismail is the son of former NFL receiver Qadry Ismail and the nephew of Raghib “Rocket” Ismail. The 6-foot-7, 232 tight end played four seasons at Villanova and two at Samford.
He appeared in 14 games over two seasons at Samford, recording 16 receptions for 156 yards and no touchdowns. He also completed his lone pass attempt, going for 13 yards.
After going undrafted in 2024, Ismail, who originally was a quarterback in college but converted to receiver at Villanova, signed with the Ravens, where he spent the year on the practice squad.
Ismail was with the Raiders this past summer.
Patrick McMorris
McMorris played his college ball at San Diego State (four seasons) and California (one season). He was a sixth-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2024 and spent the entire season with Miami. He spent most of the 2024 campaign on injured reserve.
This past summer, after Miami upgraded its defensive backs room. McMorris was unable to claim a roster spot and was waived.
The Giants have one remaining spot on their practice squad, as kicker Jude McAtamney does not count against the 16-man limit because he received an exemption thanks to his International Pathway Program association.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.