NY Giants Bolster Defense wiith Two Practice Squad Elevations For Week 2 at Cowboys
The New York Giants added some reinforcements to their ailing defensive front seven and special teams units by elevating two players from their practice squad on Saturday.
Defensive lineman Elijah Garcia received his second straight elevation from the practice squad, and linebacker Swayze Bozeman received his first.
Garcia gives the Giants, who will likely be without veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches, listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report, added depth on the defensive line. Garcia, who is in his second season with the Giants, appeared in six defensive snaps last week, posting one tackle and one stop.
Last year, as part of the 53-man roster, Garcia appeared in 143 defensive snaps and recorded 14 tackles, six stops, and four pressures.
Bozeman gives the Giants added depth at inside linebacker and on special teams. New York is currently down two players at that position after putting Micah McFadden on injured reserve this week and leaving Demetroius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) back in East Rutherford.
It was thought that the Giants might place Flannigan-Fowles, who missed the entire preseason slate of games and a large chunk of training camp with his calf ailment, on IR and promote one of their two linebackers from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.
However, the Giants, with $2.708 million in cap space, the second-lowest amount per Over the Cap, are likely to wait before making such a move until they can free up more cap space to get through the rest of the season.
The Giants, who are looking to even out their 2025 season record after a deflating 21-6 loss to Washington last week on the road and who are also to avoid falling to 0-2 against division play, take on the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.
