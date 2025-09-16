NY Giants Bolster Paper-thin Depth at Key Defensive Position
The New York Giants have signed linebacker Neville Hewitt to their practice squad, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Hewitt, 32 years old, originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins after the 2015 draft out of Marshall. He spent three seasons with Miami before joining the JEts in 2018, with whom he spent three seasons.
Most recently, he was with the Texans, whom he joined in 2021 and left in 2024. Hewitt, 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, has appeared in 151 career games (including postseason) with 48 starts, and has 509 career tackles (316 solo), four interceptions, 16 pass breakups, 7.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, and 22 tackles for loss.
His 91 solo tackles in 2020 ranked fourth in the league as did his 134 combined tackles also posted during that season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Hewitt also has 55 career tackles on special teams over his career. Hewitt has over 400 snaps played on each special teams unit.
New York’s inside linebacker depth took a hit in the Week 2 overtime loss to the Cowboys.
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was ruled out of last week’s game due to a calf injury that he was believed to have dealt with during the summer and preseason. Flannigan Fowles could be a candidate for injured reserve, where he’d join Micah McFadden, who was placed on IR after the Week 1 loss to the Commanders with a foot injury.
Darius Muasau, who got the start with McFadden on injured reserve, suffered a concussion and was replaced by Chris Board, who also had to leave the game early due to a chest injury.
He was then replaced by Swayze Bozeman, who had been a standard practice squad elevation.
The move to add depth at the position could suggest that there is concern that one or both of Muasau and Board might not be cleared in time for the team’s regular-season home opener on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs or that Flannigan-Fowles could be a candidate for IR, which would allow the Giants to sign someone from their practice squad to fill the roster hole.
