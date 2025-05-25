What Are the Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Giants QB Jaxson Dart in Year 1?
The New York Giants have the perfect blueprint for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. He will learn from two veterans, one of whom is a Super Bowl champion, and work with a former Coach of the Year winner who helped develop the reigning MVP. If all goes as planned, the Ole Miss alum will not face any in-game pressure next season.
As everyone knows, though, plans rarely turn out as expected. That is doubly true when talking about the QB position. Factors such as job security frequently result in a first-year signal-caller getting thrust into a role sooner than a coaching staff originally anticipated.
A ruthless 2025 schedule could lead to an uncomfortable amount of losing, which might persuade the team to move off starter Russell Wilson and give the job to Dart at some point during the year. Fans are both curious and worried about how such a situation would unfold.
Considering the heightened uncertainty surrounding the 2025 QB class, it is wise to prepare for all possibilities. NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports is doing precisely that, as he predicts the best and worst-case scenarios for Dart's rookie campaign.
The 2024 First-Team All-SEC selection's ceiling next season, per Trapasso, would be a 65 completion percentage, 7.2 yards per attempt, 2,520 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes, seven interceptions, 28 sacks, and a 93.2 rating.
New York and its fans would probably be content with that type of production. However, there is a world in which Dart struggles profusely, and public concern rises.
Trapasso projects Dart's floor to include a 59 completion percentage at 6.2 yards per attempt, 1,820 passing yards, eight TD passes, 10 interceptions, 36 sacks, and a 69.9 rating.
Several rookies have posted poor numbers and gone on to enjoy successful careers. Still, after a decade of failure and disappointment, patience is hard to come by in these parts. Big Blue must hope Dart's positive attributes and strong leadership style will meld nicely with his new environment.
Will Jaxson Dart reward the Giants' trust in him?
Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are hitching their legacies to the Kaysville, Utah native, assuming they can oversee his long-term development. The regime liked what it saw in the lead-up to the NFL Draft so much that it traded back into the first round to snatch Dart with the No. 25 pick.
The former Rebels star is excited to prove the organization right. He has said all the right things, making strong first impressions with his teammates, G-Men fans, and New York media members. Dart has displayed a take-charge attitude and willingness to work.
That is all the team can ask for during this super-early stage of his NFL career. Eventually, though, the Giants will need him to produce on the field. The 22-year-old has a skill set conducive to success, showcasing versatile arm talent, impressive mobility, and a suitable 6-foot-2 frame. He backed up those traits with big numbers.
Jaxson Dart completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, en route to leading Ole Miss to a second consecutive 10-plus-win season. Transitioning from USC and the Pac-12 Conference, this young talent showed he could excel in the punishing SEC.
However, one cannot tell the story of Jaxson Dart without mentioning the drawbacks that come with the triumphs.
The Rebels were in prime position to capitalize on the expanded College Football Playoff format, but they squandered the opportunity with losses to unranked Kentucky and Florida. Dart stumbled in key moments, including in a must-win road game versus the Gators.
Collegiate shortcomings do not have to hold any bearing on what comes next for the Giants' new QB, but his particular mistakes are worth monitoring. He had the luxury of playing in an offensive system heavily reliant on run-pass-option and first-reads, which is less effective against high-powered NFL defenses.
The good news is that Dart seems to understand what will be asked of him at the next level. He has plenty working in his favor with the Giants—a strong support system, an impactful wide receiver in Malik Nabers, an improved offensive line, and a stout defense. Prosperity should follow if he could utilize all those factors to his benefit.
But perfecting that formula during the 2025-26 campaign is extremely unlikely.
