Will Giants Be One of the Biggest Losers of the 2025 Season?
For months, fans have known which opponents their team would face and their respective combined winning percentages.
However, knowing which opponents your team will play is much different than learning the order in which they play them, and fans can only base so many of their predictions on last year’s outcomes.
Naturally, fans hope for a favorable schedule that includes teams with lower win projections. However, this isn’t the only factor that goes into an easy season.
Teams could play multiple back-to-back away games, face some of the worst and most extreme weather conditions, and even play some of the strongest teams right off the bat, leading to a lack of momentum early on in the season.
Unfortunately, the New York Giants were not blessed with a particularly favorable schedule and are even considered one of the ‘biggest losers’ of the 2025 schedule release.
After last year’s disaster of a season, which saw a revolving door of quarterbacks and a plethora of injured starters, fans might have expected a more manageable schedule (as last-place teams usually face ‘last-place’ schedules).
However, New York’s upcoming schedule looks to continue the character-building journey they experienced last year.
Big Blue, unfortunately, faces the highest combined winning percentage (.574) of any NFL team this season.
In the first four weeks, they will play three teams that made the postseason in 2024: the Commanders, Chiefs, and Chargers. In the first eight weeks, they will face six 2024 playoff teams.
Looking at their opponents’ schedules, two teams play more 2024 playoff teams than the Giants’ ten games: the Eagles and the Lions. Detroit ended the regular season 15-2, making the divisional round of the playoffs, while Philadelphia went on to win the biggest game of the year, 40-22.
It doesn’t take a genius to realize that the Giants’ 3-14 record was very different from that of both teams.
They also have to face the Packers, Lions, Commanders (twice), and Vikings.
And just when it seemed like it couldn’t get any worse for the Giants, two divisions placed three teams in the playoffs last year: the AFC West and the NFC North. Guess which team gets to take on all six of those teams?
One of Big Blue’s schedule's only saving grace is its bye week. Instead of getting the week off to rest in the first few weeks (or even last), New York’s bye will be during Week 7- a solid midpoint of the season.
This also follows their Week 6 home game against the Eagles. If this game goes anything like last year’s matchup, where the Eagles dominated the Giants 28-3, New York may need the following week to regain their dignity.
Of course, things are always subject to change. Although the Giants play several of the ‘best’ teams in the league right now, injuries plague teams each season.
And even though the Giants are currently favored to win just one game next season, a single concussion or sprained ankle to an opposing star quarterback or receiver could drastically increase their chance of success.
Here’s to hoping the Giants can pull off some HUGE upsets in the 2025 season.
