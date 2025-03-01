What to Watch for NFL Combine Day 2
On day two of the NFL Combine, defensive backs and tight ends will get the opportunity to work out in front of NFL teams, including the New York Giants.
What Drills Matter?
For defensive backs, the most important drills are the ones that aren’t timed and aren’t truly measured because we get to see defensive backs operate in space.
For the drills that are measured, the 40-yard dash, three-cone, and short shuttle are the most important - testing how fast a defensive back can run in a straight line is usually a good indicator of recovery speed.
The three-cone and short shuttle typically give scouts an impression of their change of direction ability, although fewer athletes participate in the three-cone every year.
For tight ends, they also have the 40-yard dash and three-cone in their most important drills as those are good indicators of separation ability.
Many college tight ends are relatively uninvolved in the passing game in college so there isn’t always enough film to see them operate.
The broad jump also matters for tight ends to show off explosive ability both when starting their routes and when engaging as a blocker.
South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori
Nick Emmanwori might be the overall most athletic defensive back in the entire NFL Draft and should light up the Combine.
According to Dane Brugler’s Freaks List in 2024, Emmanwori has clocked over 22 MPH on the GPS timing, an 11 foot 4 inch broad jump, a 42-inch vertical, 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, and a 565 pound-squad.
Emmanwori is going to be one of those players that blows up at the Combine and all of a sudden there’s first-round talk. It’s important to remember to not count his athleticism twice, we know he’s a freak athlete.
Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes
Jackson Hawes will benefit more from the actual drill work than he will from the measured testing portion of the game.
If he can look more comfortable as a route-runner, even if it’s routes without a defender on him, that should help him showcase what he’s capable of doing.
Hawes is one of the tight ends that was rarely used as a receiver in the passing game as he came from the Ivy League as a blocker and at Georgia Tech, did more of the same.
Florida CB Jason Marshall Jr
During 2024, Jason Marshall Jr. clocked 22 MPH on the GPS for the Florida Gators.
His fluidity drills will be important as he projects better as a man-to-man cornerback at the next level but missed the second half of the 2024 season so field work could help him answer some questions for NFL coaching staffs.
For someone that’s had as many ups and downs on film throughout his college career, his athleticism needs to be proven to justify a draft pick.
Nebraska CB Tommi Hill
Tommi Hill is the typical athletic freak that goes to a Matt Rhule team and lights up the field on film.
When you watch him in space, there are few DBs in this class that look more fluid than him overall and he’s in an environment that embraces that kind of athleticism.
Hill will be in contention for the fastest 40-time among cornerbacks today and while I don’t have any jump numbers for him, I’m personally expecting him to be at or near the top for cornerbacks in the broad and vertical jump.
Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden II
I would be surprised if Oronde Gadsden II didn’t end up with the fastest 40-yard dash time among tight ends this year.
I’ll be interested to see his 10-yard split and if he participates in the three-cone drill but similar to Hawes, there are route-running concerns for me here.
Gadsden II has the speed to separate up the seam but he’s not very explosive out of breaks.
He’s a proven receiver that could stretch the field up the seam, doing almost all of his damage over the middle of the field - teams will want to see him work in and out-breakers.
New York Giants On SI Social Media
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the New York Giants on SI YouTube Channel