What to Watch for NFL Combine Day 2

Defensive backs and tight ends should light up day two of the NFL Combine, who could interest the New York Giants from the group?

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
On day two of the NFL Combine, defensive backs and tight ends will get the opportunity to work out in front of NFL teams, including the New York Giants.

What Drills Matter?

For defensive backs, the most important drills are the ones that aren’t timed and aren’t truly measured because we get to see defensive backs operate in space.

For the drills that are measured, the 40-yard dash, three-cone, and short shuttle are the most important - testing how fast a defensive back can run in a straight line is usually a good indicator of recovery speed.

The three-cone and short shuttle typically give scouts an impression of their change of direction ability, although fewer athletes participate in the three-cone every year.

For tight ends, they also have the 40-yard dash and three-cone in their most important drills as those are good indicators of separation ability.

Many college tight ends are relatively uninvolved in the passing game in college so there isn’t always enough film to see them operate.

The broad jump also matters for tight ends to show off explosive ability both when starting their routes and when engaging as a blocker.

Nick Emmanwori
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori

Nick Emmanwori might be the overall most athletic defensive back in the entire NFL Draft and should light up the Combine.

According to Dane Brugler’s Freaks List in 2024, Emmanwori has clocked over 22 MPH on the GPS timing, an 11 foot 4 inch broad jump, a 42-inch vertical, 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, and a 565 pound-squad.

Emmanwori is going to be one of those players that blows up at the Combine and all of a sudden there’s first-round talk. It’s important to remember to not count his athleticism twice, we know he’s a freak athlete.

Jackson Hawes
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes (TE11) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes

Jackson Hawes will benefit more from the actual drill work than he will from the measured testing portion of the game. 

If he can look more comfortable as a route-runner, even if it’s routes without a defender on him, that should help him showcase what he’s capable of doing.

Hawes is one of the tight ends that was rarely used as a receiver in the passing game as he came from the Ivy League as a blocker and at Georgia Tech, did more of the same.

Jason Marshall Jr
Florida Gators defensive back Jason Marshall Jr. (3) signs autographs for fans after the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Gators defeated the Knights 24-13. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida CB Jason Marshall Jr

During 2024, Jason Marshall Jr. clocked 22 MPH on the GPS for the Florida Gators.

His fluidity drills will be important as he projects better as a man-to-man cornerback at the next level but missed the second half of the 2024 season so field work could help him answer some questions for NFL coaching staffs.

For someone that’s had as many ups and downs on film throughout his college career, his athleticism needs to be proven to justify a draft pick.

Tommi Hill
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska defensive back Tommi Hill (DB14) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Nebraska CB Tommi Hill

Tommi Hill is the typical athletic freak that goes to a Matt Rhule team and lights up the field on film.

When you watch him in space, there are few DBs in this class that look more fluid than him overall and he’s in an environment that embraces that kind of athleticism.

Hill will be in contention for the fastest 40-time among cornerbacks today and while I don’t have any jump numbers for him, I’m personally expecting him to be at or near the top for cornerbacks in the broad and vertical jump.

Oronde Gadsden II
Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Syracuse Orange tight end Oronde Gadsden II (19) scores a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars during the second quarter at Snapdragon Stadium. / Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden II

I would be surprised if Oronde Gadsden II didn’t end up with the fastest 40-yard dash time among tight ends this year.

I’ll be interested to see his 10-yard split and if he participates in the three-cone drill but similar to Hawes, there are route-running concerns for me here.

Gadsden II has the speed to separate up the seam but he’s not very explosive out of breaks. 

He’s a proven receiver that could stretch the field up the seam, doing almost all of his damage over the middle of the field - teams will want to see him work in and out-breakers.

