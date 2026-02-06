Hall of Fame Quarterback Sonny Jurgensen, Standout for Eagles, Washington, Has Died

NFL champion and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen died, his family announced Friday.

He was 91 years old.

“Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington football,” the Commanders franchise said in a statement. “He was a giant of the game, and a beloved part of our team's identity. Our hearts and prayers are with Sonny's family. friends and everyone who loved him.”

Jurgensen played 11 years with Washington, leading the league in passing yards three times, as well as passing touchdowns in 1967. He was a member of the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team.

He passed for 32,224 yards and 255 touchdowns in his 18-year career, with the first seven seasons coming with the Eagles. He was named First-Team All-Pro in 1961 with Philadelphia, and was a backup on the franchise’s 1960 team that won an NFL championship.

Following his playing career, Jurgensen was a longtime television and radio contributor to Washington football broadcasts in the D.C. metro area, most prominently as a radio color commentator with Hall of Fame Washington linebacker Sam Huff. Jurgensen retired from radio broadcasts prior to the 2019 season.

