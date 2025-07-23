HBO's First Trailer for Bills 'Hard Knocks' Season Will Have NFL Fans Fired Up
With the NFL season inching ever closer, one of they annual turning points of every offseason is set to arrive in just a couple of weeks.
The Buffalo Bills will be the focus of this year's edition of HBO's Hard Knocks, and the network offered fans a sneak peek into what's to come with the official first trailer for this season.
Of course, superstar quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen featured plenty in the trailer, and the short video will certainly have football fans ready to run through a wall as they offseason narrows down.
Buffalo is priding itself on its team-first mentality. Despite having the reigning MVP under center, the video opens with Allen saying, "It truly takes everybody to have team success."
As training camp gets underway, the Bills will take their first steps towards realizing the goal that Allen outlined early into the trailer, to "bring the Lombardi back here to Western New York."
The first episode of this year's Hard Knocks releases on HBO Max on August 5. Episodes will release weekly on Tuesdays from Aug. 5 to Sept. 2, bringing us to the doorstep of the NFL season which gets underway on Sept. 4.
We're almost there, football fans.