How DK Metcalf Tried (But Failed) to Celebrate With Steelers Teammates After Big Win

Brigid Kennedy

Metcalf was not able to play in Week 18 because he was serving the second game of a two-game suspension.
Listen, you can't say he didn't try.

After the Steelers miraculously survived a winner-take-all division showdown vs. the rival Ravens on Sunday night—a back-and-forth nail-biter that came down to a shanked field goal—Pittsburgh wide receiver D.K. Metcalf apparently wanted quite badly to make it to Acrisure Stadium and celebrate with his teammates.

Indeed, according to Steelers reporter Brendan Howe, the receiver said he put on some clothes, got in his car and started making moves to go celebrate with his team once he saw Calvin Austin's late go-ahead touchdown.

But he got stuck in what was likely postgame traffic, and was apparently informed by a staffer that everyone would be gone by the time he'd arrive, per Howe.

Sad, but hey, at least he'll get to play in another game.

"My teammates gave me another opportunity to come back, so big shoutout to them," the receiver told reporters on Monday.

(You'll recall that Metcalf was not there because he was finishing up the two-game suspension he earned for getting into it with a Lions fan in Week 16.)

As for how he felt watching the crazy contest, Metcalf said it felt like a "rollercoaster," he added, but "just happy my teammates got the dub.”

The receiver also fielded some questions regarding what happened in Detroit, but he declined (and wisely so) to share any details at all, despite being pressed. The only thing he did concede was that he was surprised that his appeal of the suspension was unsuccessful.

Watch that below:

Although Pittsburgh's offense made do without him, Metcalf's absence has been noticeable, especially during the team's Week 17 loss vs. the Browns. Thankfully, they will have him back on the field come Monday night, when they host the Texans in what will be a defense-fueled wild-card round matchup.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

