How Malik Willis Went From Six Starts to Dolphins' Next QB

Malik Willis has the opportunity to become the latest feel-good story at the quarterback position as he joins the Dolphins.

A third-round pick out of Liberty by the Titans in 2022, Willis was a gifted athlete who wasn’t quite ready for the NFL when he first came into the league four years ago. Willis spent two seasons with the Titans—struggling through the three games he started with the franchise—before he was traded to the Packers in 2024.

During his brief appearances with the Packers, Willis showed both significant growth and the attributes that could make him a really good quarterback. Now, he has his shot.

“I don’t think I put a timeline on it. It happened when I was prepared. I think when I came in the league I wasn’t prepared,” Willis said of his journey. “That’s not a knock toward my coaches or myself, that’s just what it was coming from the system I came from. I’ve had the chance to learn the last four years, went through four different offenses, seen a bunch of different defenses. I just think I’ve grown a lot.”

While Willis plans to compete for the starting gig, he is expected to be QB1 for the Dolphins after signing a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $45 million guaranteed. In recent seasons, Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones have been among the quarterbacks to turn their careers around, with Darnold serving as a model example after winning the Super Bowl last month.

So how did Willis get here?

Unlike his contemporaries, Willis was not a first or second-round pick. Willis started three games as a rookie, but was not an immediate starter then bust in the way Darnold, Mayfield and Jones were.

Willis told reporters Thursday that after his rookie season, he worked to fix his mechanics. He learned to use his hips and the strength in his lower body to help him throw, rather than relying on “all arm all the time.” He believes these improvements have led him to become more accurate and consistent as a passer, which showed during his time in Green Bay.

As a backup for the Packers, Willis received a number of scout team reps which forced him to emulate the way other quarterbacks played to prepare the defense for their upcoming opponent, rather than relying on his own athleticism and rushing ability.

“I’m watching the film and I’m like, ‘he really does like to do this and this and he’s successful to a degree, playoff guy.’ ... I think it’s awesome to think through the process of that and understand why they’re doing certain things like that and seeing different schemes and how they operate,” Willis said.

Willis believes he’s improved in nearly every area of his game outside of running the ball. He notes that he has a much greater understanding of the mental part of the game and is able to absorb and utilize information rather than be slow or overthink it.

“Every part of the journey here has been amazing, even the times that we’re tough and when you were like ‘Golly, is it ever going to happen?’ And boom it happens out of nowhere. You just don’t know how it’s going to go but all you can do is prepare yourself and take advantage of each day.”

Could Malik Willis be the Dolphins’ long-term answer at quarterback?

Willis certainly has the physical tools and abilities to become the Dolphins’ starter of the future. He showed the makings of a franchise quarterback this year when he completed 85.7% of his passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns over brief appearances for the Packers. If he’s able to consistently play that way over a 17-game season—a massive “if”—the future in Miami should be very bright.

On the bright side for Willis as well, he joins an organization led by two familiar faces in general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. Both Sullivan and Hafley knew Willis from their time in Green Bay, and clearly believed in his ability to lead a new chapter of the franchise. Willis does also have a couple of great weapons to rely on in running back De’Von Achane and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Perhaps the biggest factor toward whether Willis finds success is the amount of patience the Dolphins have. Not only does Willis lack experience, but the team is in a rebuild and taking on heaps of dead cap money. If Willis doesn’t have the supporting cast to succeed right away, will the Dolphins be willing to give him time to develop or turn toward the next option? The organization appears ready to lean into the rebuild, but there is only so much time afforded to produce results in the NFL—fair or not.

