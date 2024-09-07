How to Watch NFL RedZone for the 2024 Season
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
"Seven hours of commercial-free football starts now."
If you just got goosebumps reading that sentence, you too have enjoyed an entire slate of NFL football narrated by Scott Hanson on NFL RedZone.
Airing from 1 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET every Sunday, NFL RedZone is arguably the best way to watch football, as the simulcast coverage bounces around ongoing games on CBS and Fox to show the most exciting highlights and drama from around the league. The best part? There are no commercials. Seven straight hours of glorious, uninterrupted football bliss.
Without further ado, here are the best ways to gain access to NFL RedZone and enjoy commercial-free football on Sundays:
How to Watch 'NFL RedZone' for Free in Week 1
There are several ways to watch NFL RedZone in Week 1 and beyond this season. In fact, there are several ways to watch it in Week 1 for no cost at all by signing up for a free preview for the season-opening games Sept. 8.
According to the league's website, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Fios by Verizon, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum and Sling are all offering free access to NFL Red Zone for Week 1. Additional partners, like Fubo, Spectrum, Xfinity and YouTube TV might be offering a free Week 1 preview in your area as well.
Of course, to keep the cost free, a user would have to cancel their subscription after Week 1 before getting charged.
How to Watch 'NFL RedZone' All Season Long
Once again in 2024, fans no longer need a cable or satellite TV subscription to watch NFL RedZone. It's available to stream via an NFL+ Premium subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $99.99 for a full year.
Other streaming options, if you're looking to add NFL Network to your current plan or start a new one entirely, include DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
Sling TV is a favorite pick among NFL fans, as it offers NFL RedZone as part of its Sports Extra add-on, which will require either the Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue package to access. YouTube TV offers plenty of options for football fanatics, as it's the exclusive streaming home for NFL Sunday Ticket and also offers packages with NFL RedZone.
If you're looking for NFL RedZone on cable or satellite providers, here's a rundown of the channels to tune in to:
PROVIDER
TYPE
CHANNEL
Cox
Cable
(specific to zip code)
DIRECTV
Satellite
Channel 211 HD
DISH
Satellite
Channel 155
Optimum
Cable
(specific to zip code)
Spectrum
Cable
Channel 311 (but can vary based on zip code)
Verizon Fios
Cable
Channel 835
Xfinity
Cable
Xfinity X1