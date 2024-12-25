Ian Eagle Cracked 'Stranger Things' Joke About Himself, Co-Hosts During NFL Game
Netflix is broadcasting its first live NFL games on Christmas Day and so far things have gone really well, unlike the mess that went down during the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight last month.
The stream for the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers game has been perfect for most fans and the broadcast booth of Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, and Nate Burleson has been very easy to listen to.
Eagle, regarded as one of the best play-by-play announcers in all of sports, had a little fun with his guys when he busted out a "Stranger Things" joke about the crew.
"I don’t know if somebody is like tuning into Netflix right now and thinking the kids from Stranger Things got really old," Eagle said, referencing Netflix's hit show.
Here's that moment:
A release date for season five of the show is expected to be announced soon. It's been almost two and a half years since season four came out.