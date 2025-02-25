NFL Insider Calls Report of Rob Gronkowski Comeback Attempt 'Nonsense'
With rumors running rampant this week as the NFL scouting combine takes place in Indianapolis, none made more waves than speculation that former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was considering a return to the NFL.
"Gronkowski reportedly wants to make another run, wrote Cecil Lammey for DenverSports.com on Tuesday. "Sources tell me Gronkowski has been working out in Vail this offseason as he wants to physically be ready for another NFL season. High-altitude training in the offseason could help him prepare for the rigors of training camp if a team shows interest."
Just five hours later, prominent NFL insider Ian Rapoport shut the report down.
"Nope," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Nonsense."
Welp, it was fun while it lasted.
While it sounds like Gronkowski is heading back to the TV studio in 2025, the player chasing his greatness—Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—looks to be giving it another go. According to general manager Brett Veach, Kelce is "fired up" to play out the final year of his contract in Kansas City.