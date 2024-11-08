Ja’Marr Chase’s Agent Celebrated Bengals WR’s Big Night vs. Ravens With Funny Tweet
The Cincinnati Bengals better start saving their pennies.
Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase played his way into history in Thursday’s 35–34 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and he also may have played his way into an even bigger contract. Chase had Ravens defenders grasping at air after putting up a monster statline of 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first player in NFL history to record at least 250 receiving yards and two touchdowns in multiple games.
Chase’s agent, Caitlin Aoki, took to social media to comment on the superstar’s productive night.
“he keeps making my job easier lmao,” Aoki wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Chase and Cincinnati waged a drawn-out contract battle prior to the start of the season, with the 24-year-old wideout holding in during training camp as he and his agent tried to secure a long-term extension.
The LSU product, who is currently in the fourth year of his rookie contract, reportedly came close to reaching a deal with the Bengals, but he ultimately opted to suit up for the Bengals without securing his bag.
Maybe Chase’s performance on Thursday night will nudge Cincinnati's front office in the right direction this offseason. Chase was rumored to command a deal in the ballpark of those of Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb and Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson. He is due $4.86 million this season and $21.82 million in 2025.