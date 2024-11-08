Ja’Marr Chase Had Blunt Line on Bengals’ Failed Two-Point Conversion Try
The Cincinnati Bengals saw their playoff hopes slip farther away in a 35-34 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night that was as entertaining as it was controversial.
In a game marred by questionable officiating, the Ravens clinched their seventh win of the season after the Bengals failed to score on their two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter. With the Bengals down 35-34, Joe Burrow targeted tight end Tanner Hudson in the end zone for the potential game-winning play, but Hudson ultimately couldn’t reel in the catch.
After the Bengals’ loss, star receiver Ja’Marr Chase was asked whether he thought the ball should have gone to him on that final play.
“Yeah I mean I always feel like that as a receiver you should want the ball yes, but sometimes Joe don't see it,” Chase responded.
Chase finished with 11 catches on 17 targets for a whopping 264 yards and three touchdowns. The fourth-year wideout now has a total of 457 receiving yards against the Ravens this year, setting a new NFL record for the most receiving yards against one opponent in a season.
The Bengals moved to 4-6 on the year after Thursday’s defeat and currently sit in third place in the AFC North.