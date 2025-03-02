Draft Prospect Jack Bech Paid Emotional Tribute to Brother With NFL Combine Cleats
The NFL combine is taking place this week, with hundreds of prospects flocking to Indianapolis with hopes to make their professional football dreams a reality. For TCU product Jack Bech, it was another opportunity to pay homage to his brother, Tiger, who was killed in the New Orleans terror attack earlier this year.
Bech also attended this year's Senior Bowl and caught the game-winning touchdown, giving all credit to the memory of his brother in an emotional postgame interview. For that game, he wore tiger cleats adorned with angel wings and a Bible verse in honor of his brother. On Saturday, when Bech took the field at this year's combine, he wore the same cleats.
A beautiful tribute, as detailed by NFL Network's Stacey Dale.
An amazing moment for Bech, who hopes to hear his name called in April's NFL draft.