Jacoby Brissett Agrees to Contract With Cardinals to Become Kyler Murray's Backup QB
Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett agreed to a contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. He will serve as Kyler Murray's backup quarterback.
Over nine seasons playing for five different teams, Brissett has 53 career starts under his belt and is coming off a season in which he appeared in eight games for the New England Patriots.
Brissett started the 2024 season as the Patriots' starting quarterback, going 1-4 in his first five outings before he was benched for rookie Drake Maye. He did play quite a bit in Week 8 when Maye went out for a potential concussion, and Brissett led the Patriots to a 25–22 win over the New York Jets.
In eight games last season, Brissett finished the year with a 59% completion rate while throwing for 826 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
There have been three seasons in Brissett's career in which he's been a team's main starting quarterback—2017 and '19 for the Indianapolis Colts and '22 for the Cleveland Browns. He has posted a 19–34 record as a starter in his career.
Murray started in all 17 games for the Cardinals last season, with backup Clayton Tune only throwing two passes all season. Murray completed 68.8% of his passes for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Cardinals went 8–9 and missed the playoffs.