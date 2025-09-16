Jadeveon Clowney Doesn't Plan on Waiting Long to Make Cowboys Debut
Jadeveon Clowney only just inked a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, clearing the way for him to return to the field after not signing with a team during the offseason.
Fans may not have to wait too long for him to make his debut for the organization, either. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Clowney hinted he could be suiting up and taking the field for the Cowboys as early as Sunday.
Clowney told reporters he's expecting to play in Week 3 against the Bears, though he isn't sure what his snap count would be. That's something he's not worried about, however.
"I walked into Tennessee game one and played like 40 snaps the first game and we played at Mile High. It’s nothing new to me, it’s football," said a confident Clowney.
Clowney sounded excited to get acclimated to life in Dallas after signing the $3.5 million contract. He seemed impressed by the facilities at AT&T Stadium, going as far as to say that owner Jerry Jones "spoils" the team compared to other places he's played, via Nick Harris of the Star Telegram.
Of course, following the departure of Micah Parsons in the blockbuster offseason trade with the Packers, fans will be hoping Clowney can make an instant impact in the trenches, and he seems up for the challenge.