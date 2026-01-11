Jags' Liam Coen Shared Sweetest Moment With Reporter After Playoff Loss vs. Bills
The new-look Jaguars saw their thrilling 2025 campaign come to an end on Sunday afternoon when they very narrowly lost to the Super Bowl-hungry Bills in a 27–24 playoff heartbreaker at home.
After Jacksonville re-gained the lead in the fourth, Buffalo responded by scoring a touchdown for a three-point edge with roughly a minute left on the clock. Then, with just under 60 seconds remaining, a pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence was bobbled and intercepted by Buffalo's Cole Bishop. Just like that, Jacksonville's 13-win season—the first under head coach Liam Coen—was over.
Considering the team's eight-game win streak heading into Sunday's contest, as well as their rank as the No. 3 seed in the AFC, the outcome certainly stung. But at least someone was keeping a positive attitude postgame.
As a somber Coen spoke with reporters, one media member took the time to congratulate Coen on his excellent rookie season and ensure the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC that his team will get another chance soon enough.
"I just want to tell you congratulations on your success, young man. You hold your head up," said Lynn Jones of Jacksonville Free Press News. "You guys have had a most magnificent season. You did a great job out there today. So you just hold your head up, O.K.? Ladies and gentlemen, Duval. You da one, alright? You keep it going, we've got another season."
Coen, for his part, had a nice, slight smile on his face the whole time Jones spoke, interjecting at points with notes of "thank you" and "appreciate it." Surely, given the emotions of the afternoon, he appreciated the little pick-me-up.
You can watch that moment below:
Not the usual remarks you hear from journalists, but kind nonetheless.
With the Jags out of the way, the Bills now advance to the AFC divisional round, where they'll play either the Broncos, the Steelers or the Texans, depending on how the rest of wild-card weekend goes.