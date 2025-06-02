Jaguars Coach Addresses Travis Etienne Trade Rumors Ahead of 2025 Season
There have been rumors this offseason regarding a potential trade of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, especially leading up to the NFL draft, but it seems like the team has no intentions of letting him go.
Jaguars coach Liam Coen sounded confused about the trade rumors when speaking to media at the team's OTAs on Monday. He dismissed the rumors and called them "absolutely inaccurate" before complimenting Etienne's hard work this offseason so far.
"Everything we've asked him to do, he's done at a good clip for us," Coen said. "I mean, the ability in the screen game, to hand him jet sweeps. His vision, so far, in the run game has been good. He's done everything we've asked him to do, and more. There's been a consistency."
Etienne missed one day of OTAs last week, which sparked more speculation that he was holding out for a new extension as he enters the final year of his contract. However, Etienne actually missed a day because of flight problems getting to Jacksonville.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported a couple weeks ago that the door isn't shut on the Jaguars trading Etienne, but that it seemed more likely before the NFL draft. Based on Coen's comments on Monday, it sounds like Etienne will be remaining in Jacksonville at least one more season.
In his third year with the Jaguars, Etienne produced his lowest numbers in 15 games played. He totaled 558 yards and two touchdowns on 150 carries, while also catching 39 passes for 254 yards.