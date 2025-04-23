One Team Emerges As Heavy Favorite to Draft Ashton Jeanty
As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, one of the most intriguing players in the class might finally have a landing spot.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been placed all over the first round in mock drafts for the last few months. Now, it's looking like the Heisman Trophy runner-up will land in the top 10. And one team has emerged as the odds-on favorite to draft him.
According to Hard Rock Bet, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the heavy favorite to select Jeanty when they are on the clock with the fifth overall pick.
The Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6), and Chicago Bears (No. 10) are both also in the mix, but recent momentum suggests the Jaguars will be the team to select him.
Jacksonville ranked 25th in rushing yards during the 2024 season, averaging 101.7 yards per game. They could use a running back with Jeanty's explosiveness. A unanimous All-American as a junior last season, he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries (7.0 yards per carry). He added 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions.
Jeanty would help the Jaguars protect Trevor Lawrence by taking some pressure off their young quarterback. Jacksonville inked the 25-year-old to a five-year, $275 million contract before the 2024 season, and giving him a weapon like Jeanty could help him realize his potential.