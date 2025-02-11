Jaguars Agree to Contract Extension With Team President Amid Organizational Turnover
The Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off a very disappointing 4-13 season, fired head coach Doug Pederson, and eventually, general manager Trent Baalke.
Since then, the Jaguars hired former Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their new head coach, but have yet to find a new general manager. Early reports indicated that Coen would work with the organization to find a new general manager.
Despite all the change the offseason has brought to the franchise thus far, the Jaguars have decided to keep team president Mark Lamping in the building. He has signed a contract extension with the franchise through the 2030 NFL season.
Lamping has been the team's president since 2012 and has been instrumental to the franchise's business operations. He is a key member of the organization working on the new stadium for the Jaguars.
"As we look ahead at what will be crucially important years for the Jaguars off the field, especially given all that involves the Stadium of the Future project, the leadership of Mark Lamping is needed more than ever," owner Shad Khan said. "I'm very happy and proud to say that Mark will continue to serve as our team president, and I thank Mark for his commitment to making the Jacksonville Jaguars a model business organization throughout the NFL and in all of sports."
Lamping sounded excited to be sticking around.
"It was a privilege to be named president of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012 and my experience since that moment has been rewarding in every respect imaginable," Lamping said. "I am grateful to Shad and his family for the opportunity to continue in our mission to make the Jaguars and, by extension, Downtown Jacksonville and our community the very best they can be. I'm especially in debt to my colleagues throughout our front office. They're the ones who come through for our organization every day and are every bit as confident as I am that we will meet and exceed our potential in the years ahead."