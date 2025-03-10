Jaguars Sign Journeyman Quarterback to Back Up Trevor Lawrence on Two-Year Deal
In a bid to beef up its quarterback room, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly turning to an experienced NFL starter.
The Jaguars are signing quarterback Nick Mullens to a two-year, $6.5 million contact, according to a Monday afternoon report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Mullens, 29, spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, He has also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns in his seven-year career.
He has started 20 games in the NFL, including eight for the 49ers in both 2018 and 2020. The 2015 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year at Southern Miss has thrown 34 career touchdowns against 31 interceptions.
If the deal is confirmed, Jacksonville will get a new backup to quarterback Trevor Lawrence after Mac Jones held down the role in 2024. The Jaguars are seeking to rebound from a 4-13 season in their forthcoming first year under new coach Liam Coen.