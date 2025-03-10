SI

Jaguars Sign Journeyman Quarterback to Back Up Trevor Lawrence on Two-Year Deal

Jacksonville is reportedly beefing up its quarterback room.

Nick Mullens during the Vikings' 27–9 NFC wild-card loss to the Rams on Jan. 13, 2025.
Nick Mullens during the Vikings' 27–9 NFC wild-card loss to the Rams on Jan. 13, 2025. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In a bid to beef up its quarterback room, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly turning to an experienced NFL starter.

The Jaguars are signing quarterback Nick Mullens to a two-year, $6.5 million contact, according to a Monday afternoon report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Mullens, 29, spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, He has also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns in his seven-year career.

He has started 20 games in the NFL, including eight for the 49ers in both 2018 and 2020. The 2015 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year at Southern Miss has thrown 34 career touchdowns against 31 interceptions.

If the deal is confirmed, Jacksonville will get a new backup to quarterback Trevor Lawrence after Mac Jones held down the role in 2024. The Jaguars are seeking to rebound from a 4-13 season in their forthcoming first year under new coach Liam Coen.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

