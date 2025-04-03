2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars' Hopes of Landing Travis Hunter Dwindling
All offseason long, those following the Jacksonville Jaguars have had one ultimate hope for the team at No. 5 overall: Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter.
But in the wake of this week's annual league meetings, it sure seems like those hopes have taken a serious blow.
There have been a variety of reports about the top-five picks in this month's draft that have come flowing since the meetings. But perhaps chief among them are the reports that the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants seem to be favoring non-quarterback picks at No. 2 and No. 3.
If this happens, the Jaguars of course have little-to-zero chance of landing Hunter unless they trade up for the draft's top player.
"Starting to feel to me like there's less and less of a likelihood that Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter get to the Patriots," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said during an interview with NBC Sports Boston.
"The Browns and Giants have at least given off some signals over the last week or two that they could take a they could take position players, Hunter, Carter at two and three, and then double back on day two and get quarterback.
If Hunter isn't getting to the Patriots pick at No. 4, then obviously the Jaguars at No. 5 would have an even smaller chance to land him than the Patriots do.
The Jaguars have clearly discussed the idea of adding Hunter during the draft process, as expected. But while head coach Liam Coen and his team would have a concise plan for how to develop him, they first have to hope that he can somehow make himself available to them when they are on the clock.
“I think you have to be fluid as an organization,” Coen told Brent Martineau on the Brent & Austen Show at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.
“Because of his diversity, what he can do, the amount of snaps he plays. He's going to play both sides of the ball and that has to be an organizational buy-in from the coaches, the strength staff, the athletic training, sports performance, everybody has to be involved, as well as the coaches, right?
Ensure you follow us now on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please do not forget you can let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.