Hall of Famer Endorses Jaguars Taking Draft's Top Prospect
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are in line to add a potential game-changer.
Sitting at No. 5 overall, the Jaguars' odds of landing a blue-chip prospect largely rest on what happens in the four selections for them. But in a perfect scenario, the Jaguars would be able to land one of the draft's elite talents such as Colorado Buffaloes receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter.
Hunter is largely considered one of the two best prospects in the draft class alongside Penn State's Abdul Carter. He goes as early as No. 2 overall in many mocks, but if things all broke just the right way for the Jaguars, perhaps they would have a chance to land the rare two-way talent.
And for one Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jacksonville native, that is exactly the way the Jaguars should want to go when they are on the clock later this month.
"The Jaguars should HOPE, TRAVIS HUNTER!, falls to them or move up to get him! And team him up with @BrianThomas_11 and let him play both ways,ROY GREEN! STYLE! 🔥" Butler said on social media.
The chances of Hunter falling to No. 5 are of course slim, but the same was said in 2016 when the Jaguars caught a lucky break from Jalen Ramsey falling to them at the same slot.
Then, it took two quarterbacks going in the top-four for it to be possible. Now, the Jaguars will likely hope for the same result. One quarterback seems like a lock, but if two get drafted early they will at least have a prayer.
Still, it is clearly a situation the Jaguars are prepared for after head coach Liam Coen described Hunter's ideal usage earlier this week.
“I think you have to be fluid as an organization,” Coen told Brent Martineau on the Brent & Austen Show at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.
“Because of his diversity, what he can do, the amount of snaps he plays. He's going to play both sides of the ball and that has to be an organizational buy-in from the coaches, the strength staff, the athletic training, sports performance, everybody has to be involved, as well as the coaches, right?
