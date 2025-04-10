2025 NFL Draft: Interesting Day 3 Option For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they want to boost their defense this offseason, and the 2025 NFL Draft is the perfect way to do it.
With 10 picks at their disposal, the Jaguars know they have the ability to add talent to the short- and long-term picture of the roster. And eventually, one of those picks is bound to be along the defensive line, whether in the first-round or in the seventh round.
If the Jaguars opt to wait until Day 3 to select an interior defensive lineman, they could have some interesting names to consider. Amongst those names could be Virginia Tech's Aeneas Peebles, who Pro Football Focus pointed out as a logical Day 3 fit for the Jaguars' and their new look defense in 2025.
"Peebles’ sub-10th-percentile measurables may push him to Day 3, but his pass-rushing grading profile is undeniable. His 16.9% pass-rush win rate over the past two seasons charts in the 99th percentile at the position, and he paired that with a 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets," PFF said.
"Peebles will make for an excellent rotational interior pass rusher who can take advantage of one-on-one looks alongside Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker."
New Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has made it clear he will place a big emphasis on violence and disruption along the line of scrimmage. As things look today, Peebles and his skill set seem like they would help him fit in just fine.
"Yeah, I think the most important thing you talk about when you talk about defense, is your play style. My vision for us defensively, we want to be a tough, fast, physical, violent at the point of attack team. What does that mean? That means that you’ve got guys who take pride in not getting blocked," Campanile said after being hired.
"Everybody talks about running to the ball. I don't think there's another person in the world who believes in running to the ball more than I do. But you can't run to the ball if you don't get off the blocks, and that is something that's going to be celebrated in our room. It's going to be celebrated in the culture of our team."
