2025 NFL Draft: Mock Has Jaguars Making Stunning Trade
While a lack of strong quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class could mean the Jacksonville Jaguars may have issues trading down from No. 5 overall, there could be other opportunities to stockpile picks.
For example: what if a team wants to move up for elite running back prospect Ashton Jeanty? The Boise State star might be the second best player in the draft class after Travis Hunter, and there could be a real appetite for teams to want to make a move for him once the draft officially rolls around.
That is exactly the scenario the Jaguars see in the latest mock draft from CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, who has the Jaguars trading the No. 5 pick to the Chicago Bears.
"The Jaguars trade out of this spot as Ben Johnson goes up to get the feature back for his offense. He moves ahead of the Raiders to do so. Jeanty can do it all. The Jaguars drop to No. 10 to get more picks so they can add more players, which they need," Prisco said.
This would push the Jaguars down to pick No. 10, where Prisco has the Jaguars taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"They move down and then add a receiver who can help upgrade their passing game. With Brian Thomas Jr. in as the top guy, McMillan would make for a nice 1-2 punch with his size and ability to make the 50-50 plays," Prisco said.
The Jaguars have a clear need at wide receiver and it certainly seems like adding a talent like McMillan could help take the Jaguars' offense to the next level.
Still, the Jaguars would likely need to see the right draft haul to make a trade like this worth it as they balance winning now against winning in the future.
“Ultimately, in this world that we’re in, what have you done lately? What are you doing in the now in order to show success and to show that we’re going in the right direction? So, ultimately, we have 10 picks," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.
"We're going to lean on some of those guys to play early on. Ultimately, we can't be afraid of that. We had three of them in Tampa last year play and have a lot of success for us. We can't be afraid of that moment and to play some young players. So, the goal is to get better, quicker. With having a vision, so having long sustained success, that's important to us. But at the moment, we're looking at winning right now.”
