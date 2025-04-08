Does Liam Coen Need No. 5 Pick to Support Lawrence?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to change the complexion of their roster when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off later this month -- especially when they are on the clock with the No. 5 overall pick.
It remains to be seen exactly what options the Jaguars are set to have at No. 5, though most projections have Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter off the board and out of the picture by the time the No. 5 pick is up.
With that said, the Jaguars will have some of the draft's top prospects sitting at No. 5, giving them a chance to land a true blue-chip talent. But how should the Jaguars use their valuable draft chip? What kind of talent should they ultimately seek?
That brings us to one of the most important questions facing the Jaguars this draft cycle. How should they approach the No. 5 pick? Should they be a needs-based drafting team? Should they just take who they perceive to be the best talent left on the board?
And even more simply, which side of the ball should they try to improve the quickest -- the offense or the defense?
In most aspects, improving the offense also means supporting franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars have done so in the last two drafts with first-rounders Anton Harrison and Brian Thomas Jr., but will they repeat the theme in 2025 while under new management?
As an offensive-minded head coach, could new Jaguars coach Liam Coen want to use the No. 5 pick to build around the player he was hired to develop? The success of Jaguars and Coen rests on how well Lawrence performs, and the Jaguars could directly impact that in the draft.
Whether it is via LSU's Will Campbell, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Penn State's Tyler Warren, or Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, the Jaguars seem primed to have their choice of non-Hunter offensive players. The only player of this list that could go before the Jaguars pick at No. 5 could be Campbell.
But for as much as Coen and the Jaguars likely know they can use the No. 5 pick to give Lawrence a new weapon or to push the offense's talent over the hump, they should not be expected to draft simply around one player.
Lawrence is at the center of the Jaguars' program, but the best way the Jaguars can support him is by fielding the best and most complete team around them. Even with Coen's background, the Jaguars should not operate any other way.
Take this time to quickly make sure to follow us today on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
While visiting you, you can also find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE