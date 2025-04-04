Will 2025 Be Etienne’s Final Season With Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars run game could easily use a revamp, given as a franchise they were near the bottom in average rushing yards per game in 2024.
Going into the new campaign, both running backs in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby will likely get the ball, but could 2025 be the final year Jaguars fans see Etienne in a Jaguar uniform?
The franchise took Etienne in the first round with the 25th overall pick in 2021, as Etienne had blossomed into a nice running back for the franchise. In three seasons, Etienne has totaled 2,691 rushing yards, with two seasons above 1,000 rushing yards.
Last season was the first time in his three-year career where Etienne didn't total 1,000 or more rushing yards, bringing in 558 in 15 games last season. Bigbsy was utilized more this past season as he and Etienne became the new rushing duo for Jacksonville.
If the Jaguars were interested in bringing back Etienne on an extension, it would be smart to do so sooner rather than later. If the front office sees Etienne as a crucial part of the future, he will need to showcase what he has and return to form in his contract year.
If not, then Etienne would fall to free agency and test the waters there. According to Pro Football Networks' Top 100 2026 Free Agent Class, Etienne is valued as the 59th best player going into free agency next season, that is if Jacksonville lets him get that far.
"Travis Etienne averaged 5.1 yards per carry as a rookie (2.02 before contact), but that dropped to 3.8 in 2023 and 3.7 in 2024. He didn’t have a single run over 22 yards in 2024. Still, he averages 2.7 receptions per game for his career, and his pedigree as a dual-threat back will keep him on radars despite the down year," PFN wrote.
As previously stated, a lot will be riding on Etienne to perform this season, get back to 1,000+ rushing yards, and make his name known across the AFC, if not the entire NFL. It's either that or the former first-rounder could be taking on free agency for the first time in his career.
