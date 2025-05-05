AFC South Now Has Some of NFL’s Best WR Duos
An AFC South team hasn't advanced to the Super Bowl in 16 years, since Peyton Manning and the Colts lost to the Saints at the end of the 2009 season. An influx of exciting wide receivers in the division could soon end that streak.
Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone traded a future first-rounder and several other assets to move up and take the draft's most dynamic player, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Paired with second-year wideout Brian Thomas, Hunter provides Trevor Lawrence with some of the league's most explosive wide receivers.
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans weren't quiet, either. Both teams added firepower during the offseason. Combined with what the Colts already had, suddenly the AFC South has the league's second-best wide receivers.
Here's a division-by-division look at the NFL's top wide-receiver groups.
1. NFC North
Green Bay drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the first three rounds, adding to an already formidable group. Detroit returns Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, Minnesota returns Jordan Addison and All-Pro Justin Jefferson. Chicago, meanwhile, drafted Luther Burden in the second round to team with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.
2. AFC South
Easily the most improved WR division, the AFC South now features Tyler Lockett with Calvin Ridley and a pair of impressive rookies in Tennessee, along with Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas in Jacksonville. Christian Kirk left the Jaguars for Nico Collins and the Texans, who also drafted Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. And Indianapolis returns Michael Pittman and Alec PIerce.
3. NFC West
The Rams lost Cooper Kupp but added free agent Davante Adams and could be even better with Puka Nacua. Kupp remained in the division, signing with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks. Marvin Harrison is expected to improve on his rookie year in Arizona, and San Francisco returns Ricky Pearsall, although Brandon Aiyuk is returning from ACL surgery.
4. NFC South
Tampa Bay drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round, adding to a group that includes a now-healthy Chris Godwin and future Hall of Famer Mike Evans. Carolina took the top WR in the draft, Tetairoa McMIllan, and brings back Xavier LeGette and Adam Thielen. Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave are healthy in New Orleans, while Drake London and Darnell Mooney highlight Atlanta's corps.
5. AFC North
The Bengals found a way to keep receiving triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on their roster. Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman are back in Cleveland, as are Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in Baltimore. And Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf to pair with George Pickens, although Mason Rudolph is currently the top QB on the Steelers' roster.
6. NFC East
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith return for the Super Bowl champion Eagles but Malik Nabers remains the only Giants receiver that truly frightens opponents. Washington added Deebo Samuel to pair with Terry McLaurin but Dallas, like the Giants, have just one preseason Pro Bowl candidate, CeeDee Lamb.
7. AFC West
Kansas City returns Hollywood Brown to play for the first time with Xavier Worthy, and also gets a healthy Rashee Rice. The Broncos have a pair of dangerous targets in Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims, and also drafted Illinois prospect Pat Bryant. The Chargers feature Ladd McConkey along with second-round selection Tre Harris. Las Vegas has Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers and rookie Jack Bech.
8. AFC East
Josh Allen lost Mack Hollins to division rival New England, who also added Stefon Diggs. But the Bills return Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, and replaced Hollins with Joshua Palmer. The Jets' Garrett Wilson gets to play with college teammate Justin Fields. And Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are back in Miami.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the receiver duos.
Please let us know your thoughts on the receiver duos when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.