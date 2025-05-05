Jaguar Report

AFC South Now Has Some of NFL’s Best WR Duos

Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans loaded up at position during free agency, draft.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Wide Receiver Travis Hunter makes a catch at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images


An AFC South team hasn't advanced to the Super Bowl in 16 years, since Peyton Manning and the Colts lost to the Saints at the end of the 2009 season. An influx of exciting wide receivers in the division could soon end that streak.

Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone traded a future first-rounder and several other assets to move up and take the draft's most dynamic player, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Paired with second-year wideout Brian Thomas, Hunter provides Trevor Lawrence with some of the league's most explosive wide receivers.

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans weren't quiet, either. Both teams added firepower during the offseason. Combined with what the Colts already had, suddenly the AFC South has the league's second-best wide receivers.

Here's a division-by-division look at the NFL's top wide-receiver groups.

1. NFC North

Matthew Golden
Wide receiver Matthew Golden holds a Green Bay Packers jersey after being selected with the 23rd pick during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the first three rounds, adding to an already formidable group. Detroit returns Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, Minnesota returns Jordan Addison and All-Pro Justin Jefferson. Chicago, meanwhile, drafted Luther Burden in the second round to team with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

2. AFC South

Nico Collins
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass in front of tight end Dalton Schultz (86) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Easily the most improved WR division, the AFC South now features Tyler Lockett with Calvin Ridley and a pair of impressive rookies in Tennessee, along with Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas in Jacksonville. Christian Kirk left the Jaguars for Nico Collins and the Texans, who also drafted Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. And Indianapolis returns Michael Pittman and Alec PIerce.

3. NFC West

Puka Nacua
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Rams lost Cooper Kupp but added free agent Davante Adams and could be even better with Puka Nacua. Kupp remained in the division, signing with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks. Marvin Harrison is expected to improve on his rookie year in Arizona, and San Francisco returns Ricky Pearsall, although Brandon Aiyuk is returning from ACL surgery.

4. NFC South

Emeka Egbuka
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a touchdown in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Johnson (3) during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tampa Bay drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round, adding to a group that includes a now-healthy Chris Godwin and future Hall of Famer Mike Evans. Carolina took the top WR in the draft, Tetairoa McMIllan, and brings back Xavier LeGette and Adam Thielen. Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave are healthy in New Orleans, while Drake London and Darnell Mooney highlight Atlanta's corps.

5. AFC North

Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with a catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals found a way to keep receiving triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on their roster. Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman are back in Cleveland, as are Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in Baltimore. And Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf to pair with George Pickens, although Mason Rudolph is currently the top QB on the Steelers' roster.

6. NFC East

Malik Nabers
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in there second quarter during a game between New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith return for the Super Bowl champion Eagles but Malik Nabers remains the only Giants receiver that truly frightens opponents. Washington added Deebo Samuel to pair with Terry McLaurin but Dallas, like the Giants, have just one preseason Pro Bowl candidate, CeeDee Lamb.

7. AFC West

Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City returns Hollywood Brown to play for the first time with Xavier Worthy, and also gets a healthy Rashee Rice. The Broncos have a pair of dangerous targets in Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims, and also drafted Illinois prospect Pat Bryant. The Chargers feature Ladd McConkey along with second-round selection Tre Harris. Las Vegas has Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers and rookie Jack Bech.

8. AFC East

Keon Coleman
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) carries the ball after making a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Josh Allen lost Mack Hollins to division rival New England, who also added Stefon Diggs. But the Bills return Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, and replaced Hollins with Joshua Palmer. The Jets' Garrett Wilson gets to play with college teammate Justin Fields. And Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are back in Miami.

Published
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office.