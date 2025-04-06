Former Jaguars DB Sounds Off on Shedeur Sanders
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco was known for his willingness to speak his mind while with the team. The veteran safety's words led to one of the most notorious moments of the Jaguars' most recent season.
“How should I say this? As the last line of defense, in a situation like that, you can feel when we’re playing as one and when we’re not. I felt that very early in the game, maybe after halftime, it felt like we weren’t playing like one," Cisco said.
Cisco's willingness to speak his mind has not changed even though he is no longer with the team. Now with the New York Jets, Cisco recently took to social media to comment on a tweet showing quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing at his Pro Day.
"Boy better stop patting that ball, we breaking [on that] earlyyyy," Cisco said.
While he did not respond directly to Cisco, it seemed receiver Darius Slayton did so when also sharing his opinion on Sanders' Pro Day.
"I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine if DB’s was so good at breaking on ball pats they’d all have 8+ picks a year. Same guys that fall for a two-man dagger concept and give up the dig on 3rd & long every season all season long talkin bout a ball pat what a joke," Slayton said.
Cisco's comment should be respected, just as everyone else's opinion is. However, he likely could have kept the thought to himself, as there was nothing to gain by taking such a public and unnecessary stance against an incoming rookie's tendencies after their Pro Day.
As the only team in the league to retain none of their free agents, it is clear how the new Jaguars' front office feels about many of the remaining players from the previous regime, including Cisco.
The Jaguars are headed in a new direction, which means Cisco may be one of the first of many players to leave the team over the next few seasons. Part of rebuilding a team is moving on from players who do not fit a new front office's vision, and Cisco was likely one of those players.
