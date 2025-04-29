How Jalen McLeod Reminds Jaguars' Gladstone of Rams Success Stories
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, last week's NFL Draft meant a chance to add a new brand of football player to the roster.
The Jaguars made an emphasis on certain traits with their nine picks, placing big values on experience and versatility. And with sixth-round Auburn linebacker Jalen McLeod, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone thinks they have found just that.
"I think you guys can probably see this across a lot of the players that we selected, in particular on the defensive side of the ball, but the versatility. That's something that really stands out for us, and obviously we speak about being intangibly rich," Gladstone said after the draft.
McLeod made an impression during the offseason, playing multiple roles at the Senior Bowl in Mobile to display his skill-set and football DNA.
"His competitiveness, his play demeanor, his urgency is phenomenal, and you take him, another who was deployed across the defensive front at Auburn, stood up off the ball," Gladstone said.
"When he went to the Senior Bowl, all he did was stand up off the ball when one of the best elements of who he is being moved from one spot to the next and providing a spark, being able to gain an edge, a change of pace, rushing off the edge. That was one thing that he signed up to do at the Senior Bowl and wasn't batting an eye at the fact that, hey, I don't get to showcase what so many would call my super power, but I'm going to do this anyway because I love this sport, and I love getting out on the grass."
As Gladstone would note, McLeod also has a trait that reminds him of some of the Los Angeles Rams' best recent draft picks while he was in their front office: Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner.
Each of those players started their collegiate careers at smaller schools; Albany, Western Michigan and Richmond. But once they got to Florida State and Wake Forest, they proved their mettle and worth.
"Another thing here is when you think about it, right, one of the things I really value -- I know Liam [Coen] does the same -- but when a guy goes from a small school to a big school and you see production continue to pop, that is a meaningful element, and that's something you can think back to guys that I've been a part of drafting in the past," Gladstone said.
"[Rams players] Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner. Think about the guys today who have gone from a small school to a big school that we just walked away with who were productive across both.”
McLeod did the same, starring for Appalachian State before transferring to Auburn and becoming one of their most productive defenders over the last two seasons. Now, he is looking to become like Gladstone's past success stories and prove he can be productive at the NFL level as well.
“Just my versatility. I can play inside, outside. I’m best at the outside. I’m relentless. I’m always trying to be near the ball no matter where you put me at. So, that’s my best attribute," McLeod said on Saturday.
"I’m relentless and I can play multiple positions.”
