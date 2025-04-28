53-Man Jaguars Roster Projection: Post-Draft Edition
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their roster set -- sort of.
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the Jaguars' roster now sits at 89 -- 29 new rookies and 11 new free agents included in the mix.
With nine draft picks now added to the roster, here is our 53-man post-draft roster projection.
QB (2): Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens
Perhaps the Jaguars want to carry three quarterbacks, but they could easily stash one on the practice squad and move forward as normal.
RB (4): Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten (R), LeQuint Allen (R)
Perhaps things get more interesting here if the Jaguars want to move on from either of their veteran running backs, but for now we have the two draft picks replacing Keilan Robinson
WR (5): Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter (R), Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, Gabe Davis
There could be room for an undrafted free agent to crack the roster in this room, but for now this five seems like a sound unit to move forward with.
TE (3): Brenton Strange, Hunter Long, Johnny Mundt
Watch out for Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert as a potential UDFA who makes the roster. Oregon was high on him, but he was stuck behind a second-round pick in Terrance Ferguson.
OL (10): Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison, Fred Johnson, Chuma Edoga, Wyatt Milum (R), Jonah Monheim (R) Cole Van Lanen
A lot of new faces here -- six to be exact. Javon Foster and Cooper Hodges are on the outside looking in here.
EDGE (4): Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jalen McLeod (R)
Perhaps an UDFA cracks the room here and the Jaguars add more bodies. Also perhaps they move Jalen McLeod between EDGE and linebacker. But for now, this seems right.
DL (5): Ark Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith, Jordan Jefferson, Tyler Lacy
The Jaguars will need a big year from just about every player in this room.
LB (5): Foye Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Ventrell Miller, Jack Kiser (R)
With two of the five players here on expiring deals, this could be a big need in 2026.
CB (6): Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, De'Antre Prince, Montaric Brown, Jabbar Muhammad (R)
Our first UDFA cracks the list in Oregon's Jabbar Muhammad.
S (6): Eric Murray, Darnell Savage, Caleb Ransaw (R), Daniel Thomas, Andrew Wingard, Rayuan Lane III (R)
The Jaguars threw a ton of resources at safety this offseason, adding three new faces.
Specialists (3): Logan Cooke, Cam Little, Ross Matiscik
No major changes here. This is a strong trio.
