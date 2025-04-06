Breaking Down Jaguars 7-Round Mock Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting their final reports and draft boards in order for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in a couple of weeks.
The Jaguars are under new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. These two will be drafting their first class in Jacksonville.
They want to bring in players that they best believe fits the team they are trying to build and fits their scheme as well.
Pro Football Network released a recent seven round mock draft and these are the players they have the Jaguars taking.
5) Jacksonville Jaguars, Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
"Mason Graham stands out as one of the most complete football players in this draft class. A disciplined defender, he excels against the run and is a powerful pass rusher. He consistently establishes leverage, utilizes intentional hand placement, and is a relentless finisher," said Reese Decker of Pro Football Network.
36) Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Jacksonville gets another explosive receiver in the second round. Burden will be their No. 2 receiver and will be a great pairing with Brian Thomas Jr. and will give Trevor Lawrence another good target.
70) Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
Grants give the Jaguars much-needed help on the offensive line. Getting Charles in the third round is a steal. Grant can come in and be a starter in his rookie season.
88) Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Winston can be another starter for the Jaguars' secondary, an area they struggled in last season. Winston has a good eye for the ball and plays physically.
107) Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
The Jaguars add another tight end to their roster but a different type. Helm is a passing tight end that gives the Jaguars a big target for Lawrence in the middle of the field.
126) Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky
Stout is a good cornerback that brings shut down ability and would be in line to be the Jaguars number one cornerback. Getting him in the fourth is a complete steal, as some experts have him going in the second round.
142) Chandler Martin, LB, Memphis
Martin gives the Jaguars a run stopper in the middle of their defense. Martin is good at getting after the quarterback when needed. He needs to develop a little bit more, but he can be a starter soon.
182) Jonah Monheim, OC, USC
The Jaguars beef up the offensive line with Monheim. He is an interesting name because he is expected to go higher in the draft. A good pick up for the Jaguars with the 182nd overall pick.
194) Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Viriginia Tech
Powell-Ryland brings depth to the defensive line. The Jaguars know how important it is to keep fresh bodies on the field and Powell-Ryland can be part of that.
221) Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana
The Jaguars picked up a great backup option for Lawrence with their final pick of the draft. Rourke is an interesting pick, especially in the last round.
