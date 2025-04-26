Social Media Reacts to Jaguars Day Two Draft Picks
The Jacksonville Jaguars had another interesting day at the 2025 NFL Draft. On day two of the the draft, the Jaguars made a couple of trades that landed them back-to-back draft picks in the third round. And with those picks the Jaguars picked up much needed needs on both sides.
The Jaguars added cornerback Caleb Ransaw out of the University of Tulane and offensive guard Wyatt Milum out of West Virginia. Both players will be huge for the Jaguars in the 2025 season and beyond. Both players will also be ready to start next season as rookies.
We asked Jaguars fans how they felt about these two picks in the third round.
"Can Ransaw play safety cause otherwise I’m confused drafting CB5 here. Milum is good. Gets into the second level quickly and knows who to pick up. Obviously don’t know how he’s gonna be as a guard, but we need interior help badly," said another fan.
"Eh. Late 3rd picks have about a 30% chance of ever becoming a starter. If even 1 of 2 eventually start would be a win," added another fan.
"Love the Milum pick if the Ransaw pick is iffy but if he can play safety then I’ll trust it," said another fan.
"Ransaw can play safety. Milum is going to pull a ton in this offense," said another fan.
"Idk about Ramsaw from what I’ve seen he can play safety. Milun is a home run though, absolute steal for the future of the IOL," added another fan.
"Ransaw is a slight reach, doubles down that Hunter will be a WR first. They have Jarrian Jones and signed Lewis, secondary is deep now and the best will play. But Wyatt Milum is a ROAD GRADER and hasn’t given up a sack in 2 years on the outside. He will bring an edge inside," said another fan.
"Milum is great, I thought he was worth a 2nd and should push to start at G sooner rather than later. I'm not familiar with Ransaw, but even if he switches to safety I'd rather have one of the guys who have already played that at a high level, like Watts or Ransom," said another fan.
"Gladstone just said Ransaw will be a safety so kinda makes sense Milum will have the chance to compete as a starter. Not bad all in all," said another fan.
To find each of our podcast episodes on the entire draft, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the conversation on the draft and the big moves on Day 2 by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.